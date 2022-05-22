Astros Prospect Report: May 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-25) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brinson put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 3rd with an RBI single. Leon added an RBI double in the 5th to give the Space Cowboys a 2-1 lead. Donato started for the Space Cowboys and went 6.2 innings allowing 3 runs, 2 in the 7th as the Dodgers took the lead. The offense was quiet the rest of the way and unable to mount a comeback as they fell 3-2.

Note: Leon has 28 RBI in 36 games this season.

Chad Donato , RHP: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (14-23) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 5 innings. The Hooks offense was quiet but finally got on the board in the 6th on a 2 run HR from Berryhill, his 5th of the season. Brown was relieved by West and he allowed 4 runs in 2 innings. The offense was unable to get anything else going as the Hooks fell 8-2.

Note: Berryhill has 22 RBI in 18 games in May.

Tyler Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Derek West , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (14-23) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Tourists and allowed 4 runs over 2.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Sandle solo HR, and got another run in the 4th on a Daniels solo HR. In the 6th, the Tourists scored two runs on a Stevens groundout. Gomez relieved Arrighetti and pitched well until the 7th when he allow3ed 3 runs as the Dash took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as the Tourists lost 7-4.

Note: Sandle is hitting .292 with a .896 OPS this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (17-21) won 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

Santos started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well striking out 6 over 4 innings while allowing 2 unearned runs. The Woodpeckers first run came in the 2nd inning on a Whitaker solo HR, his first of the year. After following behind 3-1, the Woodpeckers rallied for 3 runs in the 7th on a Mascai RBI double and Corona 2 run HR. In the 8th they scored 3 more on RBI singles from Palma and Whitaker and a sac fly from Orr. The offense got two more in the 9th on sac flies from Molina and Loperfido. Reina closed it out striking out the side in the 9th.

Note: Santos has 36 K in 30.0 innings this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Deylen Miley , RHP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Fabricio Reina, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Shawn Dubin (5.74 ERA) - 2:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina (9.90 ERA) - 4:05 CT

AV: Aaron Brown (5.04 ERA) - 12:00 CT

FV: TBD - 12:00 CT