Game 41 Thread, May 21, 2022. 6:10 CT. Rangers @ Astros.

Justin Verlander, so far having another Cy Young-caliber season (5-1, 1.38 ERA) takes on Jon Gray, (1-1, 5.73 ERA) of the Mall Cops.
Despite losing last night, the Astros maintain a 1.5-game lead over the Angels in the AL West and a six-game lead over the Rangers.
Here is the Astros lineup. Altuve gets a break with Siri at leadoff.
Siri................CF
Brantley........LF
Bregman......3B
Alvarez........DH
Gurriel.........1B
Tucker.........RF
Diaz.............2B
Castro..........C
Pena............SS
