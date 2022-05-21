Game 41 Thread, May 21, 2022. 6:10 CT. Rangers @ Astros.

Justin Verlander, so far having another Cy Young-caliber season (5-1, 1.38 ERA) takes on Jon Gray, (1-1, 5.73 ERA) of the Mall Cops.

Despite losing last night, the Astros maintain a 1.5-game lead over the Angels in the AL West and a six-game lead over the Rangers.

Here is the Astros lineup. Altuve gets a break with Siri at leadoff.

Siri................CF

Brantley........LF

Bregman......3B

Alvarez........DH

Gurriel.........1B

Tucker.........RF

Diaz.............2B

Castro..........C

Pena............SS