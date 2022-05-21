Astros Prospect Report: May 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-24) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)
Hensley put the Space Cowboys on the board in the first inning with a 2 run single to right field. Sugar Land scored another run in the first on a balk. Bielak started for Sugar Land and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Brown relieved Bielak and was great tossing 4 perfect innings with 5 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys got some insurance in the 7th on a Hensley bases loaded walk and a De Goti 2 run single. Paredes and James closed it out with scoreless innings to seal the win.
Note: Brown has a 2.43 ERA with 46 K in 33.1 innings this season.
- Niko Goodrum, 2B: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB
- Lewis Brinson, CF: 0-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Pedro Leon, RF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- David Hensley, 1B: 1-for-3, 3 RBI, BB
- Alex De Goti, 3B: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB
- Scott Manea, C: 1-for-4, R
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (14-22) won 11-9 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks were scoreless through 3 but had a huge 4th inning. They ended up with 9 runs in the 4th on a Dirden RBI single, Kessinger 2 run single, Alvarez RBI double, Berryhill grand slam and Diaz RBI single. The Hooks would add 2 more in the 6th on Diaz RBI single and Dirden sac fly. Endersby started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings with 6 strikeouts. The pen struggled with Sprinkle allowing 4 runs and Henderson allowing 2 as the RoughRiders got a little closer. Conn came on for the 9th and allowed a run but was able to hold on for the win.
Note: Diaz is hitting .338 with 15 RBI in May.
- Wilyer Abreu, LF: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-4, 3 R, HR, 4 RBI
- Enmanuel Valdez, LF: 3-for-5, 2 R
- Yainer Diaz, C: 4-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 1-for-5, R, 2 RBI
- Jose Alvarez, RF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (14-22) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville jumped on the board in the first on a Correa RBI single. McDonald started for the Tourists and struck out 7 over 3 innings while allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. In the 4th, Stevens connected on a solo HR, his 5th of the season. The Tourists added 3 more runs in the 5th on a Correa 2 run single and Santana RBI single to go up 5-2. Correa added another RBI single in the 6th. The Tourists got one more in the 8th on a wild pitch. McDermott relieved McDonald and went 4.2 innings striking out 7 while allowing 2 runs. Wenzel came on for the 9th and closed it out to get the save.
Note: Correa is hitting .413 with 18 RBI in May.
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 1-for-3, 3 R, 2 BB
- Michael Sandle, LF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Will Wagner, 3B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- J.C. Correa, 2B: 3-for-4, R, 4 RBI, BB
- Chad Stevens, DH: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Luis Santana, RF: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- AJ Lee, 1B: 1-for-4, BB
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
- Chayce McDermott, RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Jose Betances, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-21) won 13-2 (BOX SCORE)
Barry started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings. In the 4th, the Woodpeckers tied it up scoring 2 runs on a Palma sac fly and Guilamo RBI double. Molina gave the Woodpeckers the lead in the 5th connecting on a 2 run HR to left. Fayetteville blew it open scoring 7 runs in the 7th on bases loaded walks to Whitaker and Mascai, a 2 run single by Palma, and a Corona 3 run HR to go up 11-2. Calderon relieved Barry and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings while striking out 8. Guilamo added some insurance in the 9th with a 2 run HR and Schroeder closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal it.
Note: Calderon has 41 K in 31.1 innings this season.
- Jaxon Hallmark, DH: 0-for-3, R, 3 BB
- Yeuris Ramirez, 2B: 0-for-4, 2 R, BB
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI, SB
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 0-for-1, 2 R, 3 BB
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Victor Mascai, LF: 0-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB
- Miguel Palma, 1B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 2-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Freddy Guilamo, C: 2-for-5, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Shea Barry, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN)
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Chad Donato (4.50 ERA) - 6:05 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: Spencer Arrighetti (3.94 ERA) - 5:00 CT
FV: TBD - 5:30 CT
