Astros Prospect Report: May 20th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Houston Astros
Mar 25, 2022; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (68) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the game against the New York Mets during spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-24) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Hensley put the Space Cowboys on the board in the first inning with a 2 run single to right field. Sugar Land scored another run in the first on a balk. Bielak started for Sugar Land and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Brown relieved Bielak and was great tossing 4 perfect innings with 5 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys got some insurance in the 7th on a Hensley bases loaded walk and a De Goti 2 run single. Paredes and James closed it out with scoreless innings to seal the win.

Note: Brown has a 2.43 ERA with 46 K in 33.1 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (14-22) won 11-9 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks were scoreless through 3 but had a huge 4th inning. They ended up with 9 runs in the 4th on a Dirden RBI single, Kessinger 2 run single, Alvarez RBI double, Berryhill grand slam and Diaz RBI single. The Hooks would add 2 more in the 6th on Diaz RBI single and Dirden sac fly. Endersby started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings with 6 strikeouts. The pen struggled with Sprinkle allowing 4 runs and Henderson allowing 2 as the RoughRiders got a little closer. Conn came on for the 9th and allowed a run but was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Diaz is hitting .338 with 15 RBI in May.

A+: Asheville Tourists (14-22) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville jumped on the board in the first on a Correa RBI single. McDonald started for the Tourists and struck out 7 over 3 innings while allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. In the 4th, Stevens connected on a solo HR, his 5th of the season. The Tourists added 3 more runs in the 5th on a Correa 2 run single and Santana RBI single to go up 5-2. Correa added another RBI single in the 6th. The Tourists got one more in the 8th on a wild pitch. McDermott relieved McDonald and went 4.2 innings striking out 7 while allowing 2 runs. Wenzel came on for the 9th and closed it out to get the save.

Note: Correa is hitting .413 with 18 RBI in May.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-21) won 13-2 (BOX SCORE)

Barry started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings. In the 4th, the Woodpeckers tied it up scoring 2 runs on a Palma sac fly and Guilamo RBI double. Molina gave the Woodpeckers the lead in the 5th connecting on a 2 run HR to left. Fayetteville blew it open scoring 7 runs in the 7th on bases loaded walks to Whitaker and Mascai, a 2 run single by Palma, and a Corona 3 run HR to go up 11-2. Calderon relieved Barry and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings while striking out 8. Guilamo added some insurance in the 9th with a 2 run HR and Schroeder closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal it.

Note: Calderon has 41 K in 31.1 innings this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Chad Donato (4.50 ERA) - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti (3.94 ERA) - 5:00 CT

FV: TBD - 5:30 CT

