Astros Prospect Report: May 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-24) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Hensley put the Space Cowboys on the board in the first inning with a 2 run single to right field. Sugar Land scored another run in the first on a balk. Bielak started for Sugar Land and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Brown relieved Bielak and was great tossing 4 perfect innings with 5 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys got some insurance in the 7th on a Hensley bases loaded walk and a De Goti 2 run single. Paredes and James closed it out with scoreless innings to seal the win.

Note: Brown has a 2.43 ERA with 46 K in 33.1 innings this season.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Hunter Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN) Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (14-22) won 11-9 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks were scoreless through 3 but had a huge 4th inning. They ended up with 9 runs in the 4th on a Dirden RBI single, Kessinger 2 run single, Alvarez RBI double, Berryhill grand slam and Diaz RBI single. The Hooks would add 2 more in the 6th on Diaz RBI single and Dirden sac fly. Endersby started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings with 6 strikeouts. The pen struggled with Sprinkle allowing 4 runs and Henderson allowing 2 as the RoughRiders got a little closer. Conn came on for the 9th and allowed a run but was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Diaz is hitting .338 with 15 RBI in May.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN) Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Devin Conn, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (14-22) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville jumped on the board in the first on a Correa RBI single. McDonald started for the Tourists and struck out 7 over 3 innings while allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. In the 4th, Stevens connected on a solo HR, his 5th of the season. The Tourists added 3 more runs in the 5th on a Correa 2 run single and Santana RBI single to go up 5-2. Correa added another RBI single in the 6th. The Tourists got one more in the 8th on a wild pitch. McDermott relieved McDonald and went 4.2 innings striking out 7 while allowing 2 runs. Wenzel came on for the 9th and closed it out to get the save.

Note: Correa is hitting .413 with 18 RBI in May.

Cole McDonald , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Chayce McDermott , RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN) Jose Betances , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-21) won 13-2 (BOX SCORE)

Barry started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings. In the 4th, the Woodpeckers tied it up scoring 2 runs on a Palma sac fly and Guilamo RBI double. Molina gave the Woodpeckers the lead in the 5th connecting on a 2 run HR to left. Fayetteville blew it open scoring 7 runs in the 7th on bases loaded walks to Whitaker and Mascai, a 2 run single by Palma, and a Corona 3 run HR to go up 11-2. Calderon relieved Barry and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings while striking out 8. Guilamo added some insurance in the 9th with a 2 run HR and Schroeder closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal it.

Note: Calderon has 41 K in 31.1 innings this season.

Shea Barry , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN) Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Chad Donato (4.50 ERA) - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti (3.94 ERA) - 5:00 CT

FV: TBD - 5:30 CT