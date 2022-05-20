Astros Prospect Report: May 19th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-24) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys got on the board in the first inning scoring 2 runs on a Leon RBI double and Matijevic RBI single. France got the start and was cruising striking out 6 before he allowed a 3 run HR in the 4th. He ended up allowing those 3 runs over 4.2 innings. Julks tied the game up in the bottom of the 4th with an RBI single. Hernandez relieved France and allowed 2 runs over 1.1 innings. The bullpen kept it there but the offense wasn’t able to get anything else going as they fell 5-3.

Note: Leon is hitting .298 with 5 2B, 5 HR in May.

J.P. France , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (13-22) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks jumped out to an early lead scoring 2 runs in the first on a Valdez RBI double and Dirden RBI single. In the 2nd inning, Arias connected on a solo HR. The Hooks picked up another run in the 3rd on a Diaz RBI double. The Hooks continued hitting getting 2 more runs in the 4th on an Alvarez 2 run HR.

Note: Dirden is hitting .433 with 19 RBI in May.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K (WIN) Chandler Casey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (13-22) won 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got the bats going early in this one scoring 2 in the first on a Sandle RBI double and Wagner sac fly. In the 2nd, they scored 4 more runs on 2 run double, a run on an error, and a Barber RBI double. Jaquez started for the Tourists and went 5.1 innings allowing 3 runs and striking out 7. Next in was Brockhouse and he allowed 2 runs in 1 inning. The Tourists extended the lead in the 8th scoring 3 runs on an RBI single from Correa and a 2 run single from Stubbs. The Dash got a few back but Cody was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Correa is hitting .381 with 14 RBI in May.

Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Danny Cody , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jose Betances, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-21) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got the scoring started early on a Guillamo RBI double in the 2nd inning. In the 3rd, Hamilton connected on a 2 run HR, his 6th of the season. The hits continued in the 3rd when Mascai connected on a solo HR to make it 4-0. Kouba made his season debut for the Woodpeckers and went 3.1 scoreless innings. Batista went 3 innings in relief and allowed 3 runs. In the 8th, the Cannon Ballers tied it up with a run off of Garcia. In the 9th, the Woodpeckers scored on a run on a Molina RBI single to take a 5-4 lead.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .375 with 3 HR in May.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Fabricio Reina , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Freylin Garcia, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Cole McDonald (8.16 ERA) - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT