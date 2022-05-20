 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: May 19th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Hooks Justin Dirden (33) hits it deep in the Corpus Christi Hooks season opener against the San Antonio Missions on April 8, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Tracy Weddle/Special to Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-24) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys got on the board in the first inning scoring 2 runs on a Leon RBI double and Matijevic RBI single. France got the start and was cruising striking out 6 before he allowed a 3 run HR in the 4th. He ended up allowing those 3 runs over 4.2 innings. Julks tied the game up in the bottom of the 4th with an RBI single. Hernandez relieved France and allowed 2 runs over 1.1 innings. The bullpen kept it there but the offense wasn’t able to get anything else going as they fell 5-3.

Note: Leon is hitting .298 with 5 2B, 5 HR in May.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (13-22) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks jumped out to an early lead scoring 2 runs in the first on a Valdez RBI double and Dirden RBI single. In the 2nd inning, Arias connected on a solo HR. The Hooks picked up another run in the 3rd on a Diaz RBI double. The Hooks continued hitting getting 2 more runs in the 4th on an Alvarez 2 run HR.

Note: Dirden is hitting .433 with 19 RBI in May.

A+: Asheville Tourists (13-22) won 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got the bats going early in this one scoring 2 in the first on a Sandle RBI double and Wagner sac fly. In the 2nd, they scored 4 more runs on 2 run double, a run on an error, and a Barber RBI double. Jaquez started for the Tourists and went 5.1 innings allowing 3 runs and striking out 7. Next in was Brockhouse and he allowed 2 runs in 1 inning. The Tourists extended the lead in the 8th scoring 3 runs on an RBI single from Correa and a 2 run single from Stubbs. The Dash got a few back but Cody was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Correa is hitting .381 with 14 RBI in May.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-21) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got the scoring started early on a Guillamo RBI double in the 2nd inning. In the 3rd, Hamilton connected on a 2 run HR, his 6th of the season. The hits continued in the 3rd when Mascai connected on a solo HR to make it 4-0. Kouba made his season debut for the Woodpeckers and went 3.1 scoreless innings. Batista went 3 innings in relief and allowed 3 runs. In the 8th, the Cannon Ballers tied it up with a run off of Garcia. In the 9th, the Woodpeckers scored on a run on a Molina RBI single to take a 5-4 lead.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .375 with 3 HR in May.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Cole McDonald (8.16 ERA) - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT

