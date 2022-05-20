Astros Crawfish Boil: May 20th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Framber Valdez and Martin Maldonado put the Astros on their shoulders and carried them all the way to victory last night (Astros.com)
- Highlights here for those who enjoy fun (MLB Video)
- Tonight’s game is exclusively on Apple TV+, and here’s how you can watch for free (Astros.com)
- You may not have noticed it but Framber is having himself a historic season (FanGraphs)
- Something else you may not have noticed is that Alex Bregman is a racehorse owner, and his horse won at Churchill Downs by a nose yesterday (Sports Radio 610)
Around the League
- The Cardinals are promoting two of the games’ biggest prospects today (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Trevor Story was absolutely unconscious last night as he belted out 3 homers, 4 hits, 7 RBIs, and stole a bag as the Red Sox stomped the Mariners (MLB.com)
- Max Scherzer is out for 6 to 8 weeks after straining his oblique (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Aaron Judge is finally delivering the season that the Yankees had been hoping for, but now he’s going to want to get paid for it (538 Sports)
- This rookie’s first batted ball in the majors went straight to momma (Sporting News)
- All-Star Joe Panik has officially called it a career (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Here’s an insider’s view of how the pitch clock is playing out in the minors (MLB.com)
