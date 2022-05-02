Astros Prospect Report: May 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-14) lost 15-10 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board in the first on a Papierski 2 run single. Dubin started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs in 1 inning of work. He was relieved by Bermudez who got roughed up allowing 10 runs over 2.1 innings. The Space Cowboys would battle back scoring 6 runs in the 7th on a Lee 3 run HR, Manea 2 run single and McKenna RBI single. Leon added a monster solo HR in the 8th. In the 9th, McKenna had an RBI single to make it 15-10 but that would be it from the offense as they couldn’t overcome the large deficit early.

Note: Leon has a .831 OPS this season.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 2.1 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

2.1 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-12) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started for the Hooks and went 3 innings allowing 1 run. The Hooks lone run came on a Valdez RBI double in the 3rd inning. After a scoreless inning from Ruppenthal, Endersby came on and went 3.2 innings allowing 1 run. The offense was quiet though and unable to come back as they fell 2-1.

Note: Endersby has a 1.31 ERA this season.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (4-17) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists jumped out to an early lead scoring 2 runs in the first inning on a Barber 2 run double. In the 3rd, Wagner added an RBI double to extend the lead. Chaidez got the start and allowed 1 run over 4 innings of work. McDermott closed the game out striking out 6 over 4 scoreless innings to seal the win.

Note: McDermott has 27 K in 18 innings this season.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Palmer Wenzel , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Chayce McDermott, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-13) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers fell behind early as Matthews allowed 5 runs in the 2nd inning. The Woodpeckers would battle back getting 2 in the 3rd on a Molina solo HR and Orr RBI single. In the 4th they got 2 more runs on a Ramirez solo HR and Cerny RBI triple to make it 5-4. The Cannon Ballers extended their lead though scoring 4 runs in the 5th. The Woodpeckers got an RBI single in the 8th from Guilamo but that would be it from the offense as they fell 9-5.

Note: Orr is hitting .291 this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Fabricio Reina , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Nic Swanson , RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Edinson Batista, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF