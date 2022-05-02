 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: May 1st

See how the prospects performed in yesterday’s games

By Jimmy Price
/ new
2021 Houston Astros Photo Day
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Colin Barber #90 of the Houston Astros poses during Photo Day at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-14) lost 15-10 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board in the first on a Papierski 2 run single. Dubin started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs in 1 inning of work. He was relieved by Bermudez who got roughed up allowing 10 runs over 2.1 innings. The Space Cowboys would battle back scoring 6 runs in the 7th on a Lee 3 run HR, Manea 2 run single and McKenna RBI single. Leon added a monster solo HR in the 8th. In the 9th, McKenna had an RBI single to make it 15-10 but that would be it from the offense as they couldn’t overcome the large deficit early.

Note: Leon has a .831 OPS this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-12) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started for the Hooks and went 3 innings allowing 1 run. The Hooks lone run came on a Valdez RBI double in the 3rd inning. After a scoreless inning from Ruppenthal, Endersby came on and went 3.2 innings allowing 1 run. The offense was quiet though and unable to come back as they fell 2-1.

Note: Endersby has a 1.31 ERA this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (4-17) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists jumped out to an early lead scoring 2 runs in the first inning on a Barber 2 run double. In the 3rd, Wagner added an RBI double to extend the lead. Chaidez got the start and allowed 1 run over 4 innings of work. McDermott closed the game out striking out 6 over 4 scoreless innings to seal the win.

Note: McDermott has 27 K in 18 innings this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-13) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers fell behind early as Matthews allowed 5 runs in the 2nd inning. The Woodpeckers would battle back getting 2 in the 3rd on a Molina solo HR and Orr RBI single. In the 4th they got 2 more runs on a Ramirez solo HR and Cerny RBI triple to make it 5-4. The Cannon Ballers extended their lead though scoring 4 runs in the 5th. The Woodpeckers got an RBI single in the 8th from Guilamo but that would be it from the offense as they fell 9-5.

Note: Orr is hitting .291 this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...