Astros Prospect Report: May 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-14) lost 15-10 (BOX SCORE)
The offense got on the board in the first on a Papierski 2 run single. Dubin started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs in 1 inning of work. He was relieved by Bermudez who got roughed up allowing 10 runs over 2.1 innings. The Space Cowboys would battle back scoring 6 runs in the 7th on a Lee 3 run HR, Manea 2 run single and McKenna RBI single. Leon added a monster solo HR in the 8th. In the 9th, McKenna had an RBI single to make it 15-10 but that would be it from the offense as they couldn’t overcome the large deficit early.
Note: Leon has a .831 OPS this season.
- David Hensley, SS: 2-for-4, 2 R, BB
- Pedro Leon, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, BRI
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI
- Alex De Goti, 3B: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Michael Papierski, DH: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB
- Corey Julks, LF: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB
- Scott Manea, 1B: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB
- Alex McKenna, CF: 2-for-5, 2 RBI
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Jonathan Bermudez, LHP: 2.1 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-12) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Bravo started for the Hooks and went 3 innings allowing 1 run. The Hooks lone run came on a Valdez RBI double in the 3rd inning. After a scoreless inning from Ruppenthal, Endersby came on and went 3.2 innings allowing 1 run. The offense was quiet though and unable to come back as they fell 2-1.
Note: Endersby has a 1.31 ERA this season.
- Enmanuel Valdez, 3B: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 1-for-4, SB
- Bryan Arias, DH: 1-for-4, SB
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 2-for-4
- Ross Adolph, LF: 2-for-4, R
- Jose Alvarez, RF: 2-for-4, 2B
- Jose Bravo, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (4-17) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
The Tourists jumped out to an early lead scoring 2 runs in the first inning on a Barber 2 run double. In the 3rd, Wagner added an RBI double to extend the lead. Chaidez got the start and allowed 1 run over 4 innings of work. McDermott closed the game out striking out 6 over 4 scoreless innings to seal the win.
Note: McDermott has 27 K in 18 innings this season.
- Michael Sandle, CF: 1-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Will Wagner, 3B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Colin Barber, LF: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-3, SB
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Chayce McDermott, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-13) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers fell behind early as Matthews allowed 5 runs in the 2nd inning. The Woodpeckers would battle back getting 2 in the 3rd on a Molina solo HR and Orr RBI single. In the 4th they got 2 more runs on a Ramirez solo HR and Cerny RBI triple to make it 5-4. The Cannon Ballers extended their lead though scoring 4 runs in the 5th. The Woodpeckers got an RBI single in the 8th from Guilamo but that would be it from the offense as they fell 9-5.
Note: Orr is hitting .291 this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Logan Cerny, CF: 1-for-5, R, 3B, RBI
- Joey Loperfido, LF: 2-for-5
- Cody Orr, 3B: 2-for-5, RBI
- Victor Mascai, 1B: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Yeuris Ramirez, 2B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Freddy Guilamo, C: 1-for-4, RBI
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Zack Matthews, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Fabricio Reina, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
