Astros Crawfish Boil: May 2nd, 2022

Astros News
- It was a good weekend series in Toronto, but the Astros fell just short, dropping the final two games by one run each (Astros.com)
- It didn’t help that the final game of the series was against one of the hottest pitchers on the planet right now (MLB.com)
- But there was some good news as Michael Brantley made his return to the lineup (Astros.com)
- There was also a cool moment before Sunday’s game as the Gurriel brothers exchanged lineup cards at home plate (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- You can check out Sunday’s highlights here (MLB Video)
- Paula Harris, the Astros Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Astros Foundation, recently talked about how she enjoyed success in her male-dominated field (ABC 13)
Around the League
- The Yankees have won April thanks to 9 straight W’s and the best record in baseball (MLB.com)
- Clayton Kershaw officially became the Dodgers’ strikeout king after ringing up his 2,697th batter to move ahead of Don Sutton for the team record (ESPN)
- Trevor Bauer finally received his suspension from the league for violating the domestic violence and sexual assault policy, and it’s a big one as he loses two full seasons (Houston Chronicle)
- Are the Baltimore Orioles finally taking concrete steps towards competing? (538 Sports)
- Let’s have a look at Bryce Harper as he settles into his role as full time DH (FanGraphs)
- Willie Calhoun was recently demoted to the Rangers’ AAA affiliate and his response was to request a trade (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Atlantic League’s State Island FerryHawks have made history by starting a woman for the first time in the league’s history (ESPN)
