Game 39 Thread. May 19, 2022, 7:10 CT. Rangers @ Astros.

The Astros are 24-14 for the year one game ahead of the Angels and six games ahead of the visiting Rangers, who just swept the Angels in a four-game series. Let’s hope a change of venue cools them down.

But the Astros are on a pretty good run themselves, having just gone 6-3 on the road.

Here are the lineups. Yordan moves to # 3 in the lineup and Bregman to #2 with Michael Brantley getting a rest.

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Thursday, May 19th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Rangers - KFLC 1270, KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW