 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: May 18th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
Fayetteville’s Misael Tamarez winds up a pitch during a game against Down East at Segra Stadium on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Andrew Craft via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-23) lost 11-3 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez started for the Space Cowboys and allowed 4 runs while retiring just 3 batters. He was relieved by Olczak who allowed 1 run over 2 innings. Conine was in next and allowed 3 runs over 3 innings. The Space Cowboys finally got on the board in the 6th on a De Goti RBI groundout. In the 8th, Brinson added a 2 run HR but that was it from the offense as they fell 11-3.

Note: Brinson has 5 HR in May.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (13-22) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Whitcomb solo HR and Berryhill RBI single. Tamarez was dominant through the first 5 innings allowing 1 unearned run and striking out 7. He walked two in the 6th and was pulled. Unfortunately, both runners came around to score as the Hooks went down 3-2. The Hooks tied it back up in the 7th on an Abreu solo HR. Conn tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief. The Hooks took the lead in the 8th on a bases loaded walk to Guerrero. The Hooks added some insurance in the 9th with a 3 run HR from Dirden. Record gave up a couple runs in the 9th but Sprinkle got the final two outs to seal it.

Note: Dirden is hitting .404 with 15 RBI in May.

A+: Asheville Tourists (12-22) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Tokar started for the Tourists and allowed 3 runs over 5.1 innings while striking out 3. Asheville took the lead in the 5th scoring 4 runs on a Santana solo HR, Barber bases loaded walk, Rodriguez fly out and Daniels RBI single. In the 8th, Gonzalez added an insurance run with an RBI single. The Tourists got a couple more insurance runs in the 9th on a Stubbs run scoring single and Santana RBI single. Coats made his High-A debut and allowed 1 run over 2.1 innings.

Note: Barber is up to .265 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (14-21) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 innings allowing 1 run. The offense finally got on the board in the 7th on a Loperfido solo HR to tie it at 1. In the 8th, Hamilton gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI double. Mejias tossed 4 scoreless in relief and Foggo closed it out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Foggo has 9 K in 3 innings this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Ernesto Jaquez (5.63 ERA) - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...