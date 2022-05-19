Astros Prospect Report: May 18th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-23) lost 11-3 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez started for the Space Cowboys and allowed 4 runs while retiring just 3 batters. He was relieved by Olczak who allowed 1 run over 2 innings. Conine was in next and allowed 3 runs over 3 innings. The Space Cowboys finally got on the board in the 6th on a De Goti RBI groundout. In the 8th, Brinson added a 2 run HR but that was it from the offense as they fell 11-3.

Note: Brinson has 5 HR in May.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Brett Conine , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (13-22) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Whitcomb solo HR and Berryhill RBI single. Tamarez was dominant through the first 5 innings allowing 1 unearned run and striking out 7. He walked two in the 6th and was pulled. Unfortunately, both runners came around to score as the Hooks went down 3-2. The Hooks tied it back up in the 7th on an Abreu solo HR. Conn tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief. The Hooks took the lead in the 8th on a bases loaded walk to Guerrero. The Hooks added some insurance in the 9th with a 3 run HR from Dirden. Record gave up a couple runs in the 9th but Sprinkle got the final two outs to seal it.

Note: Dirden is hitting .404 with 15 RBI in May.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

5.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Devin Conn , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN) Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (12-22) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Tokar started for the Tourists and allowed 3 runs over 5.1 innings while striking out 3. Asheville took the lead in the 5th scoring 4 runs on a Santana solo HR, Barber bases loaded walk, Rodriguez fly out and Daniels RBI single. In the 8th, Gonzalez added an insurance run with an RBI single. The Tourists got a couple more insurance runs in the 9th on a Stubbs run scoring single and Santana RBI single. Coats made his High-A debut and allowed 1 run over 2.1 innings.

Note: Barber is up to .265 this season.

Heitor Tokar , RHP: 5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Palmer Wenzel , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jose Betances, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (14-21) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 innings allowing 1 run. The offense finally got on the board in the 7th on a Loperfido solo HR to tie it at 1. In the 8th, Hamilton gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI double. Mejias tossed 4 scoreless in relief and Foggo closed it out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Foggo has 9 K in 3 innings this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Christian Mejias , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN) Ian Foggo, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Ernesto Jaquez (5.63 ERA) - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT