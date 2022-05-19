2022 Series Poll: Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros

Quick Notes

Hello dear readers, sorry to once again have to punt on a full preview for this one but duty in the real world calls. However, I’ll go ahead and give a very broad brush stroke on where the Rangers are below:

Arlington comes into this series riding a 4-game win streak that saw them sweep the red hot Angels and help place the Astros in the top position in the West. Now Houston will look to return the favor by beating up on the Rangers and hopefully start to pull away from Anaheim in the standings.

It won’t be as easy as it sounds though as the Rangers, who stumbled badly out of the gate, have actually been playing some good ball recently, as shown by their rise from 5th to 3rd in the division in recent days. They’ve managed it mostly with offense as the pitching hasn’t really delivered for them in 2022. They’ll have to try and keep that rolling against an Astros pitching staff that currently rates as one of the best in the league, so we’ll see how that goes for them.

This will be the second 4-game series the Rangers play against the Astros this season after Houston had their way the last time they met at the end of April. The Astros took 3 of 4 against them that time, though the Rangers were playing much worse back then. Still, Houston seemingly has the advantage over a team not expected to compete this season, so hopefully they can turn that edge into another home series win.

Last 10 Games: 6-4 Record, 1 Series Sweep, 1 Series Win, 1 Series Loss, -10 Run Differential (45 scored, 53 allowed)

W/L Splits: 10-12 at home, 7-7 on the road, 7-10 against teams over .500

Injured List

The Starters

Game 1: Glenn Otto (RHP, 1-1, 6.38 ERA, 16 K’s) vs Framber Valdez (LHP, 2-2, 2.93 ERA, 32 K’s)

Game 2: Martin Perez (LHP, 2-2, 2.01 ERA, 33 K’s) vs Cristian Javier (RHP, 2-1, 3.20 ERA, 30 K’s)

Game 3: Jon Gray (RHP, 1-1, 5.73 ERA, 23 K’s) vs Justin Verlander (RHP, 5-1, 1.38 ERA, 41 K’s)

Game 4: Taylor Hearn (LHP, 2-2, 5.46 ERA, 31 K’s) vs Jose Urquidy (RHP, 3-1, 4.81 ERA, 20 K’s)

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Thursday, May 19th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Rangers - KFLC 1270, KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 2: Friday, May 20th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Rangers - KFLC 1270, KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Apple TV+

Game 3: Saturday, May 21st @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Rangers - KFLC 1270, KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 4: Sunday, May 22nd @ 1:10 pm CDT

Listen: Rangers - KFLC 1270, KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW