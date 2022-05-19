Astros Crawfish Boil: May 19th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros dropped the series finale and their first series in a fortnight, but it was still a pretty spectacular road trip for them (Astros.com)
- Here are the highlights from yesterday’s game (MLB Video)
- He’s got a long way to go but can Altuve be the next player to reach the 3,000 hit milestone? (Astros.com)
- Jake Odorizzi talked about his leg injury yesterday, and it sounds like it’s not as bad as it could have been, though it’s definitely not great (ESPN)
- Did the Astros actually improve by replacing Carlos Correa? (Yahoo! Sports)
- Here are the top five best giveaways for Astros fans coming this summer (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- These are the 7 teams that might be working the trade block soon (MLB.com)
- Max Scherzer left his start early yesterday after feeling something in his left side and is headed for an MRI later today (MLB.com)
- So who is the most underrated player so far this season? (FanGraphs)
- Is MLB in need of an in-season cup tournament? (Sports Illustrated, $$$)
