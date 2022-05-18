Astros Prospect Report: May 17th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-22) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
Solomon got the start for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 5 runs, 3 earned, over 4 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a De Goti solo HR. In the 5th, Julks added a solo HR for the 2nd run. Dubin tossed 3 scoreless innings in relief and Rosscup and Hernandez had scoreless outings but the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Space Cowboys fell 5-2.
Note: Julks has 5 HR in May.
- Alex McKenna, DH: 1-for-3, BB
- David Hensley, SS: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Alex De Goti, 3B: 2-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Peter Solomon, RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Zac Rosscup, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-22) lost 13-7 (BOX SCORE)
Melendez started for the Hooks and allowed 6 runs, 3 earned, over 2.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd on a Kessinger RBI double. In the 3rd, Valdez added a solo HR to right. West relieved Melendez and allowed 2 runs over 1.1 innings. The Hooks got 4 back in the 6th scoring a run on a wild pitch, a Valdez sac fly and a Dirden 2 run double to make it 8-6. The RoughRiders scored more though getting 5 more runs off the bullpen. Diaz added an RBI double in the 8th but that was it from the offense as they fell 13-7.
Note: Dirden is hitting .309 with 14 2B this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, CF: 1-for-4, R, 2 BB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-4, 2 R, BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, 2B: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Yainer Diaz, C: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Justin Dirden, LF: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, 3B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB, SB
- Ross Adolph, RF: 1-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Jaime Melendez, RHP: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- Derek West, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (11-22) lost 9-1 (BOX SCORE)
Brown started for the Tourists and went 5 innings allowing 4 runs. They got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring one run on a wild pitch. The Dash ended up adding on another five runs and the offense was quiet as the Tourists fell in this one 9-1.
- Colin Barber, RF: 2-for-4
- Zach Daniels, LF: 1-for-4, R, 3B
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- Danny Cody, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Hunter Peck, LHP: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-21) won 10-6 (BOX SCORE)
The offense got off to a good start getting a solo HR from Cerny in the first. In the second, Corona added an RBI double. The offense scored 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Palma RBI double and Hallmark RBI single. Salgado started and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings. He was relieved by Ullola who struck out 6 in 2.2 innings allowing 2 runs. The Woodpeckers went into the 7th down 6-4 but Whitaker gave them the lead with a 3 run double. The offense got another in the 8th on a wild pitch and 2 more in the 9th on a Hallmark 2 run triple to take a 10-6 lead. Ford closed it out tossing 3.1 scoreless innings to seal it.
Note: Loperfido is hitting .302 this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Logan Cerny, DH: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, SB
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB, SB
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB, 2 SB
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, BB
- Victor Mascai, 1B: 1-for-2, R, 2B
- Jaxon Hallmark, 2B: 2-for-5, R, 3B, 3 RBI
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 2-for-5, R, 2B, RBI
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: TBD - 7:05 CT
CC: Misael Tamarez (2.91 ERA) - 6:35 CT
AV: Heitor Tokar (8.84 ERA) - 6:00 CT
FV: TBD - 10:00 AM CT
Loading comments...