Astros Crawfish Boil: May 18th, 2022

Astros News
- The Astros went absolutely nuts last night, slapping down the Boston Red Sox to win 13-4 (Astros.com)
- That game also saw an MLB-record-tying 5 home runs in the second inning alone, all off of Nathan Eovaldi (The Athletic, $$$)
- And one lucky fan was able to procure 2 home run balls in that one inning (MLB.com)
- Here are the highlights for those who love to watch home runs being hit (MLB Video)
- Jake Odorizzi has been officially placed on the IL after that horrific-looking leg injury, but it’s still being described as “discomfort” (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Mattress Mack is at it again, making big time bets on the Astros in order to finance furniture sales (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- Is it time to panic or celebrate these surprising teams in 2022? (MLB.com)
- One big surprise is the Diamondbacks, who are looking like the most improved team this year (FanGraphs)
- These are the 6 remaining MLB pitchers who have yet to allow an earned run this season (MLB.com)
- And we might as well follow up the hottest MLB pitchers with the hottest MLB rookies (MLB.com)
- Matt Harvey has been suspended 60 games by MLB for his role in providing drugs to the late Tyler Skaggs (MLB Trade Rumors)
