Game 36 Thread. May 16, 2022, 6:05 CT. Astros @ Red Sox

The Astros have won 12 of their last 13 games but still share first place with the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros and Red Sox almost have mirror-image records; the Stros are 23-12, the Sox 13-21.

Three starts ago Astros starter Jake Odorizzi went from flame-out to flame thrower. In his last three starts, he has thrown 17.2 innings, allowing only one run. In his previous three starts, he only managed nine innings, allowing nine earned runs.

Let’s hope Odorizzi continues his hot pitching tonight against Jason Whitlock (1-1, 2.19 ERA).

For more on this game and the series, check out ckuno’s excellent analysis HERE.

Here are the lineups. Still no Jeremy Pena.

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Monday, May 16th @ 6:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Red Sox - WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM, WEEI 93.7

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Red Sox NESN / MLB Network (out-of-market only)