Astros Prospect Report: May 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-21) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Matijevic put the Space Cowboys on the board first with an RBI single in the first inning. Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense picked up 2 more runs in the 4th on Julks and Lee back to back homers. Bielak went the last 3 innings allowing 1 run but the offense was unable mount a comeback as they fell 4-3.

Note: Matijevic has a 1.124 OPS this season.

Chad Donato , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Brandon Bielak, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-20) lost 9-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd and 3rd scoring a run on a wild pitch in both innings. Brown got the start and struggled allowing 11 runs in 4.1 innings. The Hooks got 3 back in the 5th on a Diaz sac fly, Dirden RBI single, and an Arias RBI single. After falling behind 11-5, the Hooks rallied for 5 runs in the 8th on an Adolph 2 run HR, Berryhill 2 run double and a Diaz RBI triple. The RockHounds got two in the 8th as insurance and ended up winning this one 13-10.

Note: Diaz has 24 RBI in 30 games this season.

Tyler Brown , RHP: 4.1 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.1 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Julio Robaina, LHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (11-21) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez started for the Tourists and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on a Correa RBI single and a run scoring on a wild pitch. In the 4th, Stevens added an RBI single. The game stayed 3-0 until the 7th when the Tourists got some insurance on a Wagner bases loaded walk, Barber RBI single, and a run scoring on a double play. In the 8th they got 4 more on a Stevens 3 run HR and a Wagner RBI single. Arrighetti allowed 4 runs over 4.2 innings but struck out 7. Gruller came on and retired the last batter to seal the 10-4 win.

Note: Correa is hitting .389 in May.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN)

4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN) Kyle Gruller, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-21) lost 12-6 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started for the Woodpeckers but lasted just 1.2 innings allowing 5 runs. After 2.1 scoreless from Garcia, Santos was next in and allowed 4 runs in 4 innings. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Whitaker RBI groundout. They got 3 more in the 5th on a Hallmark RBI double and Mascai 2 run double. They inched closer in the 7th scoring 2 more runs on a Loperfido RBI double and another run on an error. The Mudcats scored 3 in the 9th off of Schroeder to take a 12-6 lead. The Woodpeckers were unable to come back in the bottom of the inning.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .297 this season.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Alex Santos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Fabricio Reina, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF