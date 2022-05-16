Astros Prospect Report: May 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-21) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Matijevic put the Space Cowboys on the board first with an RBI single in the first inning. Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense picked up 2 more runs in the 4th on Julks and Lee back to back homers. Bielak went the last 3 innings allowing 1 run but the offense was unable mount a comeback as they fell 4-3.
Note: Matijevic has a 1.124 OPS this season.
- Alex McKenna, RF: 1-for-4, R, SB
- David Hensley, 2B: 1-for-3, BB
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 2-for-4, RBI, SB
- Corey Julks, LF: 2-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB, SB
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Chad Donato, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-20) lost 9-6 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd and 3rd scoring a run on a wild pitch in both innings. Brown got the start and struggled allowing 11 runs in 4.1 innings. The Hooks got 3 back in the 5th on a Diaz sac fly, Dirden RBI single, and an Arias RBI single. After falling behind 11-5, the Hooks rallied for 5 runs in the 8th on an Adolph 2 run HR, Berryhill 2 run double and a Diaz RBI triple. The RockHounds got two in the 8th as insurance and ended up winning this one 13-10.
Note: Diaz has 24 RBI in 30 games this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, LF: 0-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-3, 3 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, 2B: 1-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Yainer Diaz, C: 1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-5, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-5, 2 R
- Bryan Arias, 3B: 1-for-5, RBI
- Ross Adolph, DH: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Jose Alvarez, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 4.1 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (11-21) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)
Gomez started for the Tourists and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on a Correa RBI single and a run scoring on a wild pitch. In the 4th, Stevens added an RBI single. The game stayed 3-0 until the 7th when the Tourists got some insurance on a Wagner bases loaded walk, Barber RBI single, and a run scoring on a double play. In the 8th they got 4 more on a Stevens 3 run HR and a Wagner RBI single. Arrighetti allowed 4 runs over 4.2 innings but struck out 7. Gruller came on and retired the last batter to seal the 10-4 win.
Note: Correa is hitting .389 in May.
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 2-for-5, 2 R
- Michael Sandle, RF: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Will Wagner, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB
- Colin Barber, CF: 3-for-5, R, RBI
- Zach Daniels, LF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Nerio Rodriguez, C: 1-for-4, BB
- J.C. Correa, C: 4-for-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI
- Deury Carrasco, DH: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Chad Stevens, 2B: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Kyle Gruller, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-21) lost 12-6 (BOX SCORE)
Miley started for the Woodpeckers but lasted just 1.2 innings allowing 5 runs. After 2.1 scoreless from Garcia, Santos was next in and allowed 4 runs in 4 innings. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Whitaker RBI groundout. They got 3 more in the 5th on a Hallmark RBI double and Mascai 2 run double. They inched closer in the 7th scoring 2 more runs on a Loperfido RBI double and another run on an error. The Mudcats scored 3 in the 9th off of Schroeder to take a 12-6 lead. The Woodpeckers were unable to come back in the bottom of the inning.
Note: Hamilton is hitting .297 this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, DH: 1-for-3, R BB
- Jaxon Hallmark, 2B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI
- Logan Cerny, CF: 1-for-3, 3 R, BB
- Joey Loperfido, LF: 2-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB
- Victor Mascai, 1B: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, SS: 0-for-5, RBI
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K
- Fabricio Reina, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
