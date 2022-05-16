 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: May 15th

See how the prospects performed during yesterday’s games

By Jimmy Price
Fayetteville’s J.C. Correa prepares to take a swing during a game against Kannapolis on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville. 
Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-21) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Matijevic put the Space Cowboys on the board first with an RBI single in the first inning. Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense picked up 2 more runs in the 4th on Julks and Lee back to back homers. Bielak went the last 3 innings allowing 1 run but the offense was unable mount a comeback as they fell 4-3.

Note: Matijevic has a 1.124 OPS this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-20) lost 9-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd and 3rd scoring a run on a wild pitch in both innings. Brown got the start and struggled allowing 11 runs in 4.1 innings. The Hooks got 3 back in the 5th on a Diaz sac fly, Dirden RBI single, and an Arias RBI single. After falling behind 11-5, the Hooks rallied for 5 runs in the 8th on an Adolph 2 run HR, Berryhill 2 run double and a Diaz RBI triple. The RockHounds got two in the 8th as insurance and ended up winning this one 13-10.

Note: Diaz has 24 RBI in 30 games this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (11-21) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez started for the Tourists and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on a Correa RBI single and a run scoring on a wild pitch. In the 4th, Stevens added an RBI single. The game stayed 3-0 until the 7th when the Tourists got some insurance on a Wagner bases loaded walk, Barber RBI single, and a run scoring on a double play. In the 8th they got 4 more on a Stevens 3 run HR and a Wagner RBI single. Arrighetti allowed 4 runs over 4.2 innings but struck out 7. Gruller came on and retired the last batter to seal the 10-4 win.

Note: Correa is hitting .389 in May.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-21) lost 12-6 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started for the Woodpeckers but lasted just 1.2 innings allowing 5 runs. After 2.1 scoreless from Garcia, Santos was next in and allowed 4 runs in 4 innings. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Whitaker RBI groundout. They got 3 more in the 5th on a Hallmark RBI double and Mascai 2 run double. They inched closer in the 7th scoring 2 more runs on a Loperfido RBI double and another run on an error. The Mudcats scored 3 in the 9th off of Schroeder to take a 12-6 lead. The Woodpeckers were unable to come back in the bottom of the inning.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .297 this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

