Astros Crawfish Boil: May 16th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Verlander’s game was a little off yesterday, but he still managed to muscle his way through and walk away with a win over the Nats (Astros.com)
- And here are the highlights from yesterday’s match (MLB Video)
- Some trade news for the ‘stros over the weekend as they picked up Giants utility man Mauricio Dubon (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Yuli Gurriel has been on a hot streak lately, and here he is after yesterday’s game talking that and Martin Maldonado’s defense (Twitter - AT&T SportsNet SW)
- One thing this recent run of excellent games has revealed is the Astros’ surprising pitching depth (The Athletic, $$$)
Around the League
- The Reds continue to spiral this season after becoming just the sixth team in MLB history to toss a no-hitter and lose (MLB.com)
- The Yankess might just have found something special with Nestor Cortes as the journeyman pitcher is looking like a strong Cy Young contender in 2022 (MLB.com)
- Albert Pujols made a little bit of history after pitching a trash time inning for the Cardinals (MLB.com)
- The death of Robinson Cano’s career was prematurely reported as the baseball statesman managed to land a contract with the Padres (Sports Illustrated)
- The Dunedin Blue Jays opened some eyes yesterday after striking out 24 batters in their game (ESPN)
Loading comments...