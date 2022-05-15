Astros Beat Nationals 8-0 on a Sunday Afternoon

The Astros took it to the Nationals Sunday afternoon, taking the decisive game 3 in overpowering fashion both on the mound and at the plate.

Justin Verlander went five innings, with 5 strikeouts and three walks in the early going. A season high 107 pitches led him to be lifted for Rafael Montero in the 6th, but he left the game without a run scored against him. Opponents are hitting .146 against Verlander this season.

The Astros offense made sure Verlander’s outing would not go down in vain as they pummeled the Nationals offensively. It all started with a homer in the 5th inning by Martin Maldonado scoring Chas McCormick and the rout was on. The Astros got homers from Maldonado, McCormick, Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve today.

Yuli Gurriel has been a beast at the plate lately, going 3 for 4 today with a home run. Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart offers more insight to the recent tear Yuli has been on lately.

Gurriel is 3-for-3 today and is on a 10-for-20 tear in his last five games. He's 8-for-11 in the last three games. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 15, 2022

The Astros now go on to face the Boston Red Sox starting Monday night at 6:10 CT. The pitching matchup will be Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.38 ERA) vs. Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 2.19). You can catch it on AT&T SportsNet.