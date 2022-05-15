Game 35 Thread. May 15, 2022, 12:35 CT. Astros @ Nationals

The Astros’ 11 game winning streak was shattered yesterday as they got shellacked by the Nationals 13-6. Let’s see if they can score on Justin Verlander as easily as they did yesterday against, Cristian Javier, Phil Maton, and Blake Taylor.

Verlander will be faced by Patrick Corbin, who has been terrible this year, whose record is 0-5, and in 32.2 innings has a 6.06 ERA.

The Astros start today in a virtual tie for first place in the AL West with the Los Angeles Angels.

Mauricio Dubon was placed on the Astros active roster and Niko Goodrum was optioned to AAA Sugarland.

Here are the lineups. Jose Altuve is back but not Jeremy Pena. Kyle Tucker gets the day off.

Media Access

Game 3: Sunday, May 15th @ 12:35 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Nationals - WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Nationals - MASN