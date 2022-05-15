Astros Prospect Report: May 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-20) won 12-2 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board in the 4th inning getting RBI singles from Matijevic and Lee. In the 5th, Leon connected on a 3 run HR to lead the lead. In the 6th inning, Brinson and Lee connected on back to back HRs. Brown got the start and struck out 6 over 5.1 innings while allowing 2 runs. After an RBI single by Lee in the 7th, the Space Cowboys got 4 more in the 8th with a run scoring on a wild pitch and another 3 run HR for Leon. The bullpen closed it out with scoreless innings from Mushinski, Blanco and James.

Note: Leon is hitting .341 with 5 HR in May.

Hunter Brown , RHP: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (WIN)

5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (WIN) Jon Olczak , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-20) lost 9-6 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare started for the Hooks and struggled allowing 7 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense got on the board scoring a run in the 3rd on an Adolph RBI single. The Hooks picked up 3 more in the 4th on an Arias RBI single, Abreu RBI double and Adolph RBI groundout. The Hooks got two more back in the 6th on a Salazar 2 run HR. Endersby allowed 1 run in 3 relief innings but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they lost 9-6.

Note: Dirden is hitting .452 with with 6 2B in May.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (10-21) lost 11-10 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists got the scoring started in the third getting RBI singles from Rodriguez, Daniels and Stevens. In the 4th they picked up 3 more on a Rodriguez RBI double, run scoring on a wild pitch and a Daniels RBI single. McDermott started for Asheville and was perfect through the first 4 innings with 7 strikeouts. He ran into some trouble in the 5th and ended up allowing 3 runs in 4.1 innings. He was relieved by McDonald who allowed 4 runs. The Tourists retook the lead in the 6th getting RBI singles from Daniels and Stevens. The Drive scored another 4 runs taking an 11-8 lead into the bottom of the 9th. The offense picked up two runs on a Sandle RBI single and Wagner RBI groundout but that was it as they fell 11-10.

Note: Rodriguez is hitting .379 in May.

Chayce McDermott , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Hunter Peck , LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jose Betances , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-20) won 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers scoring started in the 2nd getting 3 runs on a Ramirez RBI single and 2 runs scoring on an error. In the 3rd, they got two more runs on a Hamilton 2 run double. Barry got the start and went 2 innings allowing 1 run. In the 5th, Hamilton connected on a solo HR, his 5th of the season. Barry was relieved by Calderon who allowed 4 runs over 4.1 innings. The Woodpeckers picked up some insurance getting 2 runs in the 8th on a passed ball and wild pitch, Coats closed it out striking out 7 over the final 2.2 innings.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .296 this season.

Shea Barry , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Jacob Coats, RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Chad Donato (4.30 ERA) - 2:35 CT

CC: Tyler Brown (7.84 ERA) - 2:00 CT

AV: Cesar Gomez 11.34 ERA) - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 1:05 CT