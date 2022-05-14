 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: May 13th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Hooks Justin Dirden (33) hits it deep in the Corpus Christi Hooks season opener against the San Antonio Missions on April 8, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Tracy Weddle/Special to Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-19) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

France started for the Space Cowboys and after a couple scoreless to start it, he allowed 5 runs as he went 4.2 innings. Sugar Land finally got on the board in the 7th on a De Goti RBI single and Papierski sac fly. Bermudez allowed 3 runs over 3 innings as the Isotopes extended their lead. The offense was quiet in the 8th and 9th as they lost 8-2.

Note: Matijevic is hitting .324 this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-19) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks were in a back and forth early scoring 3 runs in the first 2 innings on a Dirden RBI single and Kessinger 2 run HR. The RockHounds also picked up 3 runs in the first two innings off of Chaidez and then another 2 runs in the 3rd. The Hooks got one back in the 5th on a Salazar sac fly and then tied it in the 7th on a Salazar RBI single. After Conn tossed 1.1 scoreless, Bravo was next in and he allowed 4 runs as the RockHounds took the lead. The offense was unable to score again as the Hooks fell 9-5.

Note: Dirden is hitting .305 with 12 2B this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (10-20) won 14-7 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists got on the board in the first on a leadoff HR from Gonzalez and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Jaquez got the start and allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings. Asheville got one run back in the 6th on a Correa sac fly before the Drive added a few more taking a 7-3 lead. The Tourists rallied though scoring 5 runs in the 8th on a bases loaded walk to Daniels, Rodriguez 2 run single and RBI singles from Stevens and Santana. Looking to add some insurance, Correa came through with a 3 run double in the 8th to make it an 11-7 game. They picked up 3 more in the 8th on Santana and Gonzalez RBI doubles and an RBI single from Sandle. Cody closed it out tossing 1.1 scoreless innings.

Note: Correa is hitting .333 with 3 2B, 2 HR in May.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (11-20) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 2 innings of work. Loperfido put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning with a sac fly. In the 6th, Ramirez gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI single. Batista relieved Swanson and was dominant in relief striking out 10 over 5 innings while allowing just 1 run. After the Mudcats scored a run in the 8th, Orr came through with an RBI double to tie it. The game went to extra innings and the Mudcats scored 2 runs in the 10th. The Woodpeckers got one back on a wild pitch but that was it as they fell 5-4.

Note: Batista has 26 K in 18.2 innings this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Hunter Brown (2.63 ERA) - 7:35 CT

CC: TBD - 7:00 CT

AV: Chayce McDermott (3.91 ERA) - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 4:05 CT

