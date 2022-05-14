Astros Prospect Report: May 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-19) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

France started for the Space Cowboys and after a couple scoreless to start it, he allowed 5 runs as he went 4.2 innings. Sugar Land finally got on the board in the 7th on a De Goti RBI single and Papierski sac fly. Bermudez allowed 3 runs over 3 innings as the Isotopes extended their lead. The offense was quiet in the 8th and 9th as they lost 8-2.

Note: Matijevic is hitting .324 this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-19) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks were in a back and forth early scoring 3 runs in the first 2 innings on a Dirden RBI single and Kessinger 2 run HR. The RockHounds also picked up 3 runs in the first two innings off of Chaidez and then another 2 runs in the 3rd. The Hooks got one back in the 5th on a Salazar sac fly and then tied it in the 7th on a Salazar RBI single. After Conn tossed 1.1 scoreless, Bravo was next in and he allowed 4 runs as the RockHounds took the lead. The offense was unable to score again as the Hooks fell 9-5.

Note: Dirden is hitting .305 with 12 2B this season.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Devin Conn , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Jose Bravo , RHP: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (10-20) won 14-7 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists got on the board in the first on a leadoff HR from Gonzalez and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Jaquez got the start and allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings. Asheville got one run back in the 6th on a Correa sac fly before the Drive added a few more taking a 7-3 lead. The Tourists rallied though scoring 5 runs in the 8th on a bases loaded walk to Daniels, Rodriguez 2 run single and RBI singles from Stevens and Santana. Looking to add some insurance, Correa came through with a 3 run double in the 8th to make it an 11-7 game. They picked up 3 more in the 8th on Santana and Gonzalez RBI doubles and an RBI single from Sandle. Cody closed it out tossing 1.1 scoreless innings.

Note: Correa is hitting .333 with 3 2B, 2 HR in May.

Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K (WIN) Danny Cody, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (11-20) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 2 innings of work. Loperfido put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning with a sac fly. In the 6th, Ramirez gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI single. Batista relieved Swanson and was dominant in relief striking out 10 over 5 innings while allowing just 1 run. After the Mudcats scored a run in the 8th, Orr came through with an RBI double to tie it. The game went to extra innings and the Mudcats scored 2 runs in the 10th. The Woodpeckers got one back on a wild pitch but that was it as they fell 5-4.

Note: Batista has 26 K in 18.2 innings this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Hunter Brown (2.63 ERA) - 7:35 CT

CC: TBD - 7:00 CT

AV: Chayce McDermott (3.91 ERA) - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 4:05 CT