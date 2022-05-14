Astros Prospect Report: May 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-19) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)
France started for the Space Cowboys and after a couple scoreless to start it, he allowed 5 runs as he went 4.2 innings. Sugar Land finally got on the board in the 7th on a De Goti RBI single and Papierski sac fly. Bermudez allowed 3 runs over 3 innings as the Isotopes extended their lead. The offense was quiet in the 8th and 9th as they lost 8-2.
Note: Matijevic is hitting .324 this season.
- J.J. Matijevic, DH: 1-for-4
- Korey Lee, C: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Alex De Goti, 3B: 2-for-4, R
- Michael Papierski, 1B: 0-for-2, RBI
- J.P. France, RHP: 4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Jonathan Bermudez, LHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-19) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks were in a back and forth early scoring 3 runs in the first 2 innings on a Dirden RBI single and Kessinger 2 run HR. The RockHounds also picked up 3 runs in the first two innings off of Chaidez and then another 2 runs in the 3rd. The Hooks got one back in the 5th on a Salazar sac fly and then tied it in the 7th on a Salazar RBI single. After Conn tossed 1.1 scoreless, Bravo was next in and he allowed 4 runs as the RockHounds took the lead. The offense was unable to score again as the Hooks fell 9-5.
Note: Dirden is hitting .305 with 12 2B this season.
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, 2B: 1-for-4, BB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Justin Dirden, DH: 3-for-5, R, 2 2B, RBI
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-2, 2 RBI
- Ross Adolph, LF: 1-for-1, R, 3 BB
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Jose Bravo, RHP: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (10-20) won 14-7 (BOX SCORE)
The Tourists got on the board in the first on a leadoff HR from Gonzalez and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Jaquez got the start and allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings. Asheville got one run back in the 6th on a Correa sac fly before the Drive added a few more taking a 7-3 lead. The Tourists rallied though scoring 5 runs in the 8th on a bases loaded walk to Daniels, Rodriguez 2 run single and RBI singles from Stevens and Santana. Looking to add some insurance, Correa came through with a 3 run double in the 8th to make it an 11-7 game. They picked up 3 more in the 8th on Santana and Gonzalez RBI doubles and an RBI single from Sandle. Cody closed it out tossing 1.1 scoreless innings.
Note: Correa is hitting .333 with 3 2B, 2 HR in May.
- Cristian Gonzalez, 3B: 2-for-6, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
- Michael Sandle, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI
- Will Wagner, DH: 2-for-4, R
- Zach Daniels, CF: 1-for-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Nerio Rodriguez, 1B: 2-for-3, 3 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-5, RBI
- J.C. Correa, C: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 4 RBI
- Luis Santana, 2B: 3-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Ernesto Jaquez, RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Danny Cody, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (11-20) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 2 innings of work. Loperfido put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning with a sac fly. In the 6th, Ramirez gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI single. Batista relieved Swanson and was dominant in relief striking out 10 over 5 innings while allowing just 1 run. After the Mudcats scored a run in the 8th, Orr came through with an RBI double to tie it. The game went to extra innings and the Mudcats scored 2 runs in the 10th. The Woodpeckers got one back on a wild pitch but that was it as they fell 5-4.
Note: Batista has 26 K in 18.2 innings this season.
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 1-for-2, R, BB
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 1-for-4, 2B
- Joey Loperfido, LF: 0-for-2, RBI, BB
- Miguel Palma, 1B: 0-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Cody Orr, DH: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Yeuris Ramirez, 2B: 1-for-4, RBI
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Hunter Brown (2.63 ERA) - 7:35 CT
CC: TBD - 7:00 CT
AV: Chayce McDermott (3.91 ERA) - 5:05 CT
FV: TBD - 4:05 CT
