Game 33 Thread. May 13, 2022, 6:05 CT. Astros @ Nationals

The Nationals send Josiah Gray to the mound, while the Astros take their chances with hot-and-cold Framber Valdez. The Stros hope to extend their winning streak to 11 games, and yet the offense seems like it's just starting to unwind.

Here’s to 10 more.

Here are the lineups. Jeremy Pena is day-to-day with “knee discomfort.”

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Friday, May 13th @ 6:05 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Nationals - WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Nationals - MASN