NUMBERS: Breaking down the Astros’ 10-game winning streak

On Thursday, the Astros got two wins against the Twins to extend their winning streak to 10 games, a notable feat that puts them closer to the franchise record (12) and gave them the lead in the AL West.

But it’s time to evaluate the streak with stats. How good have the Astros been in general is a question that will be answered right away. Let’s dive right in…

· 5 shutouts: The Astros have registered five shutouts during the streak: Mariners (2), Twins (2), and Tigers. This is the first time they compile at least five shutouts in a 10-game span since 1986 (6).

· Sweet sweeps: Throughout the streak, the Astros have three sweeps: Three games vs Seattle, four games vs Detroit, three games vs Minnesota.

· Consistent offense: Although the Astros’ streak has been more based on pitching, their hitters averaged 4.9 per game, registered 15 home runs, and a good .245/.346/.443/.789 slash line. They outscored their opponents 49-11.

· BRILLIANT pitching: Their pitchers have allowed 1.1 runs per game on average. They have combined for a 0.90 ERA and have surrendered only two home runs in their last 10 games, along with 52 hits and nine earned runs.

· Beautiful ERAs: The Astros’ starters have the best ERA in MLB during the streak (0.92), the same as their relievers (0.86).

· Gaining ground: Before the streak, they were 3.5 games behind first place. Now they are up 0.5 games.

· Hot hitters during the streak:

Jeremy Peña: 13-for-29, 2 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 5 R, .448 BA

José Altuve: 12-for-36, 1 2B, 4 HR, 6 RBI, 10 R, 6 BB, .333 BA

Yordan Álvarez: 10-for-34, 1 2B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 7 R, 8 BB, .294 BA

· Hot starters during the streak:

Jake Odorizzi: 11.2 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 8 SO, 0.00 ERA

Luis García: 12 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 18 SO, 0.75 ERA

Justin Verlander: 14.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 8 SO, 1.23 ERA

· Hot relievers during the streak:

Cristian Javier: 8.1 EL, 2 H, 9 SO, 0.00 ERA

Rafael Montero: 4.0 EL, 1 H, 2 SO, 0.00 ERA

Bryan Abreu: 4.0 EL, 3 H, 1 ER, 7 SO, 2.25 ERA