2022 Series Poll: Houston Astros @ Washington Nationals

Hello dear Crawfish Boxers. Unfortunately my life has been a bit of a whirlwind this week so I didn’t have time to write up a proper preview for this weekend’s series. So instead I offer a poll, how you can catch the games, the starters, and a brief paragraph on where the Nats are sitting:

Just to give a brief update, the Nationals are a shell of their former selves who’s brightest spot continues to remain Juan Soto, a very talented player of indeterminate age. Their biggest names have seemingly all left for greener pastures or are sitting on the IL for an extended period. Barring a miracle of biblical proportions, the Nats will not be competing this year and it’s hard to see them doing so in the near future. It also doesn’t help that they’re in the same division as one of the best teams in baseball and the defending WS champs.

So with that extremely brief paragraph on the state of the Nats, let us know who you think will win this series.

Poll Who wins this series? Astros Sweep 3-0

Astros Win 2-1

Nationals Win 2-1

Nationals Sweep 3-0 vote view results 48% Astros Sweep 3-0 (36 votes)

46% Astros Win 2-1 (35 votes)

2% Nationals Win 2-1 (2 votes)

2% Nationals Sweep 3-0 (2 votes) 75 votes total Vote Now

Pitching Matchups

Game 1: Framber Valdez (LHP, 1-2, 3.34 ERA, 26 K’s) vs Josiah Gray (RHP, 4-2, 3.45 ERA, 34 K’s)

Game 2: Cristian Javier (RHP, 3-0, 0.83 ERA, 25 K’s) vs Erick Fedde (RHP, 2-2, 3-90 ERA, 26 K’s)

Game 3: Justin Verlander (RHP, 4-1, 1.55 ERA, 36 K’s) vs Patrick Corbin (LHP, 0-5, 6.06 ERA, 31 K’s)

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Friday, May 13th @ 6:05 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Nationals - WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Nationals - MASN

Game 2: Saturday, May 14th @ 6:05 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Nationals - WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Nationals - MASN

Game 3: Sunday, May 15th @ 12:35 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Nationals - WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Nationals - MASN