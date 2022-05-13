Astros Prospect Report: May 12th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-19) won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys got on the board in the first on a Leon sac fly and Matijevic RBI single to go up 2-0. Conine started for Sugar Land and struck out 7 over 5.1 innings while allowing just 1 run. In the 6th, Matijevic stayed hot connecting on a 2 run HR, his 8th of the season. Manea added an RBI double in the 7th. Mushinski struck out 4 over 1.2 innings and Paredes closed it out with a scoreless 9th to get the save.

Note: Matijevic has 8 HR, 21 RBI in 20 games this season.

Brett Conine , RHP: 5.1 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (WIN)

5.1 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (WIN) Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-18) lost 10-5 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 3.1 innings. He was relieved by Henderson who also allowed 4 runs. The offense finally got on the board in the 6th on a Diaz RBI single and a Dirden sac fly. In the 9th, Kessinger connected on a 3 run triple to make it 10-5 but that would be it from the offense as they fell to the RockHounds.

Note: Diaz is hitting .343 over his last 8 games.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (9-20) won 12-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists got on the board in a big way in the 3rd picking up 5 runs on solo HRs from Stevens and Santana and a 3 run HR from Brewer. In the 4th they picked up 3 more runs on a Santana RBI single and Gonzalez 2 run single. Tokar started for the Tourists and allowed 5 runs over 5 innings. The offense score 2 runs in the 7th on a Santana sac fly and a Sandle RBI double. They got more insurance in the 8th scoring 2 runs on solo HRs from Rodriguez and Stevens. Gusto tossed 3 scoreless innings in his High-A debut and Gruller closed it out with a scoreless 9th.

Note: Rodriguez is second in the Astros system with 7 HR this season.

Heitor Tokar , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN) Ryan Gusto , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Kyle Gruller, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (11-19) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning scoring 2 runs on a Molina RBI single and a run scoring on an error. Mejias started for Fayetteville and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings. In the 4th inning, Mascai gave the Woodpeckers the lead with a 2 run HR. They got more insurance with a Corona RBI single in the 6th and a Cerny solo HR and a run on an error in the 7th. Reina struck out 5 over 3.1 innings and Foggo closed it out with 6 K in 2 innings to seal the 7-2 win.

Note: Mascai has a .771 OPS this season.

Christian Mejias , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Fabricio Reina , RHP: 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN) Ian Foggo, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: J.P. France (3.66 ERA) - 8:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:00 CT

AV: Ernesto Jaquez (6.23 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT