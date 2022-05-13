Astros Crawfish Boil: May 13th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros just keep pouring it on after winning their 10th straight game (Astros.com)
- Highlights from yesterday’s second game here (MLB Video)
- And while the bats seem to be livening up, it’s been the pitching that’s been doing the heavy lifting these past 10 games (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- Jeremy Peña is day to day after tweaking something in his knee yesterday (Astros.com)
- Correa had a good time reuniting with his former teammates on the Astros, even if I’m sure he had less fun watching his current team lose (The Athletic, $$$)
- He’s also probably not so happy that it really looks like the Astros made the right decision to let him walk (Sports Radio 610)
- Seems like Crane and Cashman are feuding now (ESPN)
Around the League
- The Mets and Nationals were involved in an all-time weird baserunning blunder yesterday (MLB.com)
- The Angels have the best hitter in MLB right now, and his name is Taylor Ward (MLB.com)
- Speaking of Anaheim, a lot of people are enamored with them at the moment, but can you really count on them to go all the way? (NY Daily News)
- The universal DH came just in time for Bryce Harper, who won’t be able to throw for 4 weeks after tearing his UCL but can still bat (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Should fantasy owners start taking a hard look at Eric Hosmer? (CBS Sports)
