Astros Prospect Report: May 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-19) lost 10-5 (BOX SCORE)

Matijevic put the Space Cowboys on the board first with a 2 run HR, his 7th of the season. Dubin got the start but struggled allowing 5 runs over 2 innings. In the 3rd, Leon connected on a 2 run HR to left center, a 451 foot shot, to make it 5-4. After the Isotopes scored 2 more runs, Julks got one back with a solo HR in the 5th. The Isotopes scored another 3 runs extending their lead to 10-5. Paredes and James tossed scoreless innings in relief but the offense was unable to mount a comeback as they fell 10-5.

Note: Matijevic leads the Astros system in HRs with 7.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Peter Solomon , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-17) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started for the Hooks and went 2 innings allowing 1 run. Berryhill put the Hooks on the board with an RBI double in the first inning. In the 2nd, Arias added an RBI double. Ruppenthal relieved Melendez and struck out 6 over 2.2 innings. Berryhill added some insurance with an RBI single in the 7th. Casey tossed 2.1 scoreless in relief and Record closed it out with 2 scoreless innings to get the save.

Note: Berryhill is now hitting .293 this season.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN) Chandler Casey , RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Joe Record, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (8-20) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Taveras started for the Tourists and struck out 8 over 4 innings. The offense got the scoring started in the 3rd on a Carrasco RBI triple and he later scored on a balk. In the 4th, Correa added a sac fly. Brown relieved Taveras and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. With the game tied at 3 in the 7th, Rodriguez broke the tie connecting on a solo HR to make it 4-3. Betances picked up the save for the 4-3 win.

Note: Rodriguez has a .967 OPS this season.

Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Aaron Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K (WIN) Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (10-19) won 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 3 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd scoring two runs on an error and a Whitaker RBI single. Salgado relieved Ullola and was phenomenal striking out 5 over 6 scoreless innings as he closed out the 2-0 win.

Note: Santos 28 K in 22 innings this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Bryant Salgado, RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Brett Conine (5.11 ERA) - 12:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:00 CT

AV: Heitor Tokar (8.79 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT