Astros Crawfish Boil: May 12th, 2022

Astros News
- Yesterday’s game was officially suspended in the top of the 4th due to adverse weather, and will resume this afternoon at 12:10 pm (Astros.com)
- It also featured the first ever MLB debut of a pitcher who did not throw a pitch (MLB.com)
- There was a cool moment the other day as Carlos Correa took time to reconnect with some of the Astros players and coaches (Astros.com)
- He also talked about the raw talent he sees in Jeremy Peña (Houston Chronicle)
- Speaking of prospects, Pedro León hit another moon shot down on the farm last night (Astros.com)
Around the League
- Christian Yelich has tied an MLB record after hitting for the cycle for the third time, all three of which came against the Reds (Sporting News)
- The Blue Jays have gone cold after a hot start in April, and the frustration is beginning to show (MLB.com)
- You know a pitch has an almost unfair amount of movement when it hits a batter who swung at it (MLB.com)
- These 10 players have deadline rental written all over them after getting off to a hot start (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The White Sox - Guardians game has been postponed while Cleveland deals with a COVID outbreak in their organization (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Robinson Canó’s career may be over after he was cut from the Mets, and it was one that was complicated but deserving of respect (538 Sports)
