Astros Minor League Recap: May 10th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-18) won 20-1 (BOX SCORE)

The offense came out firing getting a 2 run HR from Hensley and a 3 run HR from De Goti to take an early 5-0 lead. In the 4th, Leon connected on a 2 run triple to go up 7-0. The offense continued their hot hitting getting a 3 run HR from Papierski in the 5th inning. In the 6th, the Space Cowboys got 3 runs on a Matijevic RBI single and Brinson 2 run double. The offense completely blew it open in the 7th scoring 7 runs on a McKenna RBI single, Hensley RBI groundout, Matijevic 3 run and solo HRs from Lee and De Goti. Bielak started for the Space Cowboys and pitched really well striking out 7 over 6 scoreless innings. Donato closed it out allowing 1 unearned run of 3 innings as the Space Cowboys won 20-1.

Note: Hensley is hitting .360 in May.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (WIN) Chad Donato, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (11-17) lost 9-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board scoring 2 runs on a Salazar RBI groundout and Arias RBI single. In the 5th, Diaz added a sac fly to take a 3-2 lead. Robaina got the start and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. After a scoreless inning from West, Brown was next in and he allowed 3 runs as the RockHounds took the lead in the 6th. Berryhill got a run back in the 7th inning but the Rockhounds picked up another 3 runs extending their lead. The Hooks ended up falling 9-4 in this one.

Note: Dirden is hitting .462 in May.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Derek West , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 2.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Devin Conn, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (7-20) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Tourists and was dominant striking out 9 over 5 no-hit innings. After the Drive scored a run in the 7th, the Tourists rallied for 5 runs in the bottom of the inning on a Gonzalez RBI double, Wagner RBI single, Brewer 2 run double, and Brewer later scoring on an error. The Drive tried to mount a comeback getting a run in the 8th but Gonzalez responded with an RBI single to make it 6-3 Tourists. Peck came on for the 9th and picked up the save.

Note: Arrighetti has 36 K in 25 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K

5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN) Hunter Peck, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-19) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Santos started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well striking out 5 over 5 innings allowing just 1 unearned run. Whitaker put the Woodpeckers on the board with an RBI single in the 5th. Garcia relieved Santos and tossed 4 scoreless innings to keep it tied at 1. The game went to extra inning and the Mudcats picked up a run in the 11th. The Woodpeckers got 2 runners on on the bottom of the inning but were unable bring one around as they fell 2-1.

Note: Santos 28 K in 22 innings this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Jacob Coats, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Shawn Dubin (4.22 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:30 CT

AV: Diosmerky Taveras (9.49 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT