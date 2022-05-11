Astros Crawfish Boil: May 11th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Verlander was absolutely on point last night as he took a no-hitter all the way into the 8th inning before logging his 4th W of the season (Astros.com)
- Highlights here, but I “warn” you that it’s mostly Astros hitting and defense (MLB Video)
- Here’s JV after the game praising the defense that kept him out of the Hit column for most of the night (Twitter - AT&T SportsNet SW)
- Everyone’s talking about Correa, but he’s hardly the only former Astro to take the field for the Twins (Houston Chronicle)
- Things looked pretty good down on the farm last night as well, with the Space Cowboys absolutely annihilating Albuquerque 20-1 (Astros.com)
- Jim Cramer suggests that other teams with skeletons in their closets should shut up about the Astros stealing signs (USA Today)
- This little leaguer might just be the next Luis Garcia and/or a ballroom dancer (KHOU 11)
Around the League
- The Angels’ recent run of excellence continues, this time with a no-hitter by rookie pitcher Reid Detmers (MLB.com)
- Speaking of rivals winning, Aaron Judge smacked his first career walk off homer last night as the Yankees topped the Blue Jays in the Bronx last night (MLB.com)
- But not before there was a little bit of a brouhaha following some hit batsmen and ejections in the 6th (Sports Radio 610)
- Let’s have an early look at how this season is shaping up (FanGraphs)
- MLB and minor league players have reached a settlement on a lawsuit alleging minimum wage violations (ESPN)
