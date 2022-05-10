Game 30 Thread. May 10. 2022, 6:40 CT. Astros @ Twins

This one should be a pitcher’s duel. Justin Verlander (3-10, 1.93 ERA) goes against Minnesota’s Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.63 ERA)

The Astros are on a seven game winning streak. For an analysis of the the Astros’ performance during the streak check this out. And for a detailed analysis of this game and the series check out ckuno’s excellent analysis HERE.

Here are the lineups. Carlos Correa is missing from tonight’s scorecard.

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Tuesday, May 10th @ 6:40 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Twins - TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Twins - Bally Sports North Extra