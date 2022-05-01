Astros Prospect Report: April 30th

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-13) lost 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Hensley put Sugar Land on the board early with an RBI single in the first inning. France started for the Space Cowboys and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs while walking 5 and striking out 5. Conine relieved France and allowed 5 runs in 4innings. The offense was unable to scratch across anymore runs as the Space Cowboys fell 7-1.

Note: Hensley is hitting .292 this season.

J.P. France , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K Brett Conine, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-11) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started for the Hooks and went 3.2 innings allowing 1 run. Valdez got the scoring started for the Hooks with an RBI single in the 4th. In the 6th, Diaz added an RBI double to take a 2-1 lead. The Hooks added 2 more runs in the 7th on an Alvarez RBI single and Guerrero sac fly. Tamarez went 3 innings in relief allowing 1 run but struggled with the command walking 6. Record relieved Tamarez and allowed 3 runs in the 8th as the Drillers took the lead. In the top of the 9th, with two outs and two on, Valdez connected on a 3 run HR to give the Hooks the lead. Conn tossed a scoreless 9th to close it out.

Note: Valdez is hitting .351 with 4 HR this season.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Michael Horrell , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Misael Tamarez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 3 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN) Devin Conn, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-17) lost 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

Jimenez started for the Tourists and really had a rough outing allowing 12 hits and 10 runs in just 4.2 innings. The offense picked up 2 runs in the second on a 2 run HR from Lee. They would get a couple solo HRs, one from Stevens in the 5th and one from Daniels in the 6th. McDonald was solid in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to make the comeback.

Note: McDonald has 17 K in 11.1 innings this season.

Alfredi Jimenez , RHP: 4.2 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 1o ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.2 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 1o ER, 2 BB, 2 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Kyle Gruller, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-12) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Another strong pitching performance for Fayetteville. Gusto got the start and tossed 6 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. Mascai put the Woodpeckers on the board with a solo HR in the 5th. In the 6th, Palma added an RBI double to take a 2-0 lead. Betances went 2 innings allowing 1 run and Garcia closed it out striking out 2 in a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Gusto has a 2.25 ERA this season.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN) Jose Betances , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Shawn Dubin (1.29 ERA) - 2:05 CT

CC: TBD - 1:05 CT

AV: Adrian Chaidez (2.53 ERA) - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 1:05 CT