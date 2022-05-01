 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: April 30th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Hooks infielder Enmanuel Valdez sends it into deep left field in the first inning of the Corpus Christi Hooks season opener against the San Antonio Missions on April 8, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Tracy Weddle/Special to Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-13) lost 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Hensley put Sugar Land on the board early with an RBI single in the first inning. France started for the Space Cowboys and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs while walking 5 and striking out 5. Conine relieved France and allowed 5 runs in 4innings. The offense was unable to scratch across anymore runs as the Space Cowboys fell 7-1.

Note: Hensley is hitting .292 this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-11) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started for the Hooks and went 3.2 innings allowing 1 run. Valdez got the scoring started for the Hooks with an RBI single in the 4th. In the 6th, Diaz added an RBI double to take a 2-1 lead. The Hooks added 2 more runs in the 7th on an Alvarez RBI single and Guerrero sac fly. Tamarez went 3 innings in relief allowing 1 run but struggled with the command walking 6. Record relieved Tamarez and allowed 3 runs in the 8th as the Drillers took the lead. In the top of the 9th, with two outs and two on, Valdez connected on a 3 run HR to give the Hooks the lead. Conn tossed a scoreless 9th to close it out.

Note: Valdez is hitting .351 with 4 HR this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-17) lost 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

Jimenez started for the Tourists and really had a rough outing allowing 12 hits and 10 runs in just 4.2 innings. The offense picked up 2 runs in the second on a 2 run HR from Lee. They would get a couple solo HRs, one from Stevens in the 5th and one from Daniels in the 6th. McDonald was solid in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to make the comeback.

Note: McDonald has 17 K in 11.1 innings this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-12) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Another strong pitching performance for Fayetteville. Gusto got the start and tossed 6 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. Mascai put the Woodpeckers on the board with a solo HR in the 5th. In the 6th, Palma added an RBI double to take a 2-0 lead. Betances went 2 innings allowing 1 run and Garcia closed it out striking out 2 in a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Gusto has a 2.25 ERA this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Shawn Dubin (1.29 ERA) - 2:05 CT

CC: TBD - 1:05 CT

AV: Adrian Chaidez (2.53 ERA) - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 1:05 CT

