Astros Prospect Report: April 8th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Hooks player Yainer Diaz is all smiles rounding third after a second-inning home run against the Texas A&amp;M-Corpus Christi in an exhibition game at Whataburger Field on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Pete Garcia/Special to the Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-4) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the 2nd inning on a De Goti RBI double, McKenna RBI single and Leon 2 run double. In the 3rd, De Goti added an RBI triple to make it 5-0. De Goti wasn’t done though as he added an RBI single in the 5th to extend the lead. Solomon got the start and was great as he tossed 4 scoreless innings striking out 6. Bielak relieved Solomon and got roughed up as he allowed 4 runs, and then Morgan allowed another 2 runs as the River Cats tied the game. The game would go to extra innings where the River Cats walked it off in the 12th.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (1-0) won 14-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got off to an incredible start in the first inning. They ended up scoring 9 runs in the first on a Diaz single, Berryhill 2 run double, Whitcomb 2 run HR, Salazar RBI double and Kessinger 3 run HR. Endersby had the strikeouts working early but ran into a little trouble with the walks. He ended up going 4.1 innings allowing just 1 run while walking 5 and striking out 5. Ruppenthal relieved Endersby and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. The offense got some insurance in the 7th inning scoring 5 runs on a Valdez RBI walk, Diaz 3 run triple, and Dirden RBI single.

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-1) lost 9-2 (BOX SCORE)

Gaither started for the Tourists but struggled allowing 4 runs, 2 earned, in one inning of work. McDonald relieved Gaither and tossed 2 scoreless innings. McDermott relieved McDonald and while he struck out 5, he walked 3 and allowed 3 runs in 2.2 innings. The Tourists finally got on the board in the 7th when Wagner scored on a Correa single. The Tourists got another run in the 8th on a Barber RBI single. The Hot Rods would pick up 2 more runs as they won the opener 9-2.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-1) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Hamilton put the Woodpeckers on the board early with an RBI single in the first. After falling behind 2-1, Palma gave the Woodpeckers the lead on a 2 run HR. The Cannon Ballers tied the game back up but the Woodpeckers would again retake the lead on a run scoring error. Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and went 4.1 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 6. The Cannon Ballers tied the game at 4 in the 8th and it would stay tied until the 12th. In the top of the 12th, the Woodpeckers finally took the lead with a Hallmark RBI single. Jaquez was great in relief striking out 8 over 6 innings while allowing just 1 run. Schroeder came on in the 12th and gave up a run as the Cannon Ballers tied it up. The game went into the bottom of the 13th and the Cannon Ballers walked it off to win the opener.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Chad Donato (-.— ERA) - 8:37 PM CT

CC: Jaime Melendez (-.— ERA) - 7:05 CT

AV: Cesar Gomez (-.— ERA) - 6:35 CT

FV: TBD - 5:30 CT

