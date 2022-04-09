Astros Prospect Report: April 8th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-4) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the 2nd inning on a De Goti RBI double, McKenna RBI single and Leon 2 run double. In the 3rd, De Goti added an RBI triple to make it 5-0. De Goti wasn’t done though as he added an RBI single in the 5th to extend the lead. Solomon got the start and was great as he tossed 4 scoreless innings striking out 6. Bielak relieved Solomon and got roughed up as he allowed 4 runs, and then Morgan allowed another 2 runs as the River Cats tied the game. The game would go to extra innings where the River Cats walked it off in the 12th.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Brandon Bielak , RHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Adam Morgan , LHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER,0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER,0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H,0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 2 H,0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Parker Mushinski, LHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (1-0) won 14-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got off to an incredible start in the first inning. They ended up scoring 9 runs in the first on a Diaz single, Berryhill 2 run double, Whitcomb 2 run HR, Salazar RBI double and Kessinger 3 run HR. Endersby had the strikeouts working early but ran into a little trouble with the walks. He ended up going 4.1 innings allowing just 1 run while walking 5 and striking out 5. Ruppenthal relieved Endersby and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. The offense got some insurance in the 7th inning scoring 5 runs on a Valdez RBI walk, Diaz 3 run triple, and Dirden RBI single.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN) Michael Horrell , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-1) lost 9-2 (BOX SCORE)

Gaither started for the Tourists but struggled allowing 4 runs, 2 earned, in one inning of work. McDonald relieved Gaither and tossed 2 scoreless innings. McDermott relieved McDonald and while he struck out 5, he walked 3 and allowed 3 runs in 2.2 innings. The Tourists finally got on the board in the 7th when Wagner scored on a Correa single. The Tourists got another run in the 8th on a Barber RBI single. The Hot Rods would pick up 2 more runs as they won the opener 9-2.

Ray Gaither , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Chayce McDermott , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Palmer Wenzel , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-1) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Hamilton put the Woodpeckers on the board early with an RBI single in the first. After falling behind 2-1, Palma gave the Woodpeckers the lead on a 2 run HR. The Cannon Ballers tied the game back up but the Woodpeckers would again retake the lead on a run scoring error. Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and went 4.1 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 6. The Cannon Ballers tied the game at 4 in the 8th and it would stay tied until the 12th. In the top of the 12th, the Woodpeckers finally took the lead with a Hallmark RBI single. Jaquez was great in relief striking out 8 over 6 innings while allowing just 1 run. Schroeder came on in the 12th and gave up a run as the Cannon Ballers tied it up. The game went into the bottom of the 13th and the Cannon Ballers walked it off to win the opener.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Chad Donato (-.— ERA) - 8:37 PM CT

CC: Jaime Melendez (-.— ERA) - 7:05 CT

AV: Cesar Gomez (-.— ERA) - 6:35 CT

FV: TBD - 5:30 CT