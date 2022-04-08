Game 2 Preview. April 8, 2022, 8:38 CDT. Astros @ Angels

The Astros won their tenth straight opening day game last night, 3-1 against the Angels. Yet, I see some of our fans are a little concerned that after a low-scoring Spring Training, the Astros only managed three runs, and just one against the Shohei.

I say one run in 4+ innings against Ohtani is a magnificent achievement. How would you like to hit against 99 MPH coming from the long arms protruding from that bulked up 6’ 6” frame. Plus wicked breaking stuff.

Is this man from a small town in rural Japan? Or is he from the planet Krypton? Has the world ever seen such an athlete? I can’t think of anyone in sports history who has combined such size, strength, speed, power, finesse, skill, and overall fine-motor capabilities. It’s like the Hulk winning the weight lifting contest (of course), but then winning the 100 meter dash and then getting eagles on every hole in the Master’s Tournament, hitting every putt from everywhere on every green.

Would you get on a dodgeball court with this man?

Oh yeah, this is an Astros blog.

Such sweet vengeance. Two homers on the road against Ryan Tepera, the fool who accused the Astros of cheating in last years ALDS.

And a key to Astros success showed us some early signs of his own last night. Bregman had an RBI single against Superman and what turned out to be the game-winning RBI on a homer against Tepera. We need a big season by a healthy Bregman this year and just maybe he’s ready to deliver.

Oh yeah, let’s not forget that moonshot by Alvarez. I say 50 homers this year.

Tonight what may be the weakest link in the Astros’ starting rotation pitches in Game 2 of the season, Jake Odorizzi. Prove us wrong Jake.

Odorizzi goes up against Reid Detmers, a 22 year-old rookie who pitched in five games last year. No doubt the Halos have transcendent hopes for Detmers, drafted #10 overall in 2020. If he’s as good as the Angels hope he will be, he could help make the Angels a worthy competitor for the AL West flag.

Let’s make it two in a row tonight, and then make the Angels face our own other-worldly pitcher, the Verlander, tomorrow night.

Go Stros