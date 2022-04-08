Astros Crawfish Boil: April 8th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- It was all Framber Valdez last night as he outdueled Shohei Ohtani to get the W in Game 1 of the 2022 season (Astros.com)
- And it was so great to see vintage Framber back on the mound (The Athletic, $$$)
- Here’s the man himself talking about his pitching performance last night (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- And here’s last night’s RBI King Alex Bregman talking about his performance from the game (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- Part of that included back-to-back jacks by Bregman and Yordan Alvarez (Houston Chronicle)
- The Astros are now tied with the vaunted Boston Beaneaters as the only two teams in MLB history to win 10 straight Opening Day games (KHOU 11)
- Let’s have a look at the power rankings for the Astros top 30 players, starting with numbers 30 through 15 (Apollo Houston)
- And then 14 through 1 (Apollo Houston)
- Tonight’s game will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+, and here’s how you can watch for free (Astros.com)
Around the League
- Here are 7 facts from yesterday’s Opening Day games (MLB.com)
- Framber may have won the night, but Ohtani made some history in yesterday’s game (MLB.com)
- Bobby Witt Jr. brought home the bacon for the Royals in his MLB debut (ESPN)
- While former Astros farmhand Seth Beer did the same for the Diamondbacks by walking off the Padres with a 3-run bomb (MLB.com)
- There was a bit of a brouhaha yesterday as Ronald Acuna Jr. revealed that there had been some friction with Freddie Freeman in the locker room (ESPN)
- Aaron Judge and the Yankees are working down to the wire to have an extension done before this afternoon’s game (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Meanwhile, Xander Bogaerts flat out rejected an extension offer from the Red Sox (NBC Sports)
- The Twins and Padres completed a trade yesterday, swapping Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan for Taylor Rogers and Brent Rooker (MLB Trade Rumors)
- A quick rundown of all the changes you may have noticed during Opening Day (Yahoo! Sports)
- Joe Davis will join John Schmoltz in FOX’s broadcast booth after Joe Buck was lured away (AP News)
