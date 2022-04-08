 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: April 7th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
Houston Astros Photo Day
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 16: Jonathan Bermudez #69 of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during the Houston Astros Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-3) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez got the start for Sugar Land last night and 4.1 innings allowing no runs while striking out 3. The offense struggled though picking up just 3 hits, all singles. The game was scoreless going into the 7th but Sacramento ended up scoring 6 runs, 5 off of Torres and another off of James. The Space Cowboys dropped this one 6-0.

Note: Leon has safely hit in all three games this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (—)

A+: Asheville Tourists (—)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (—)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (-.— ERA) - 8:45 PM CT

CC: Jimmy Endersby (-.— ERA) - 7:05 CT

AV: TBD - 6:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT

