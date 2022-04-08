Astros Prospect Report: April 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-3) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez got the start for Sugar Land last night and 4.1 innings allowing no runs while striking out 3. The offense struggled though picking up just 3 hits, all singles. The game was scoreless going into the 7th but Sacramento ended up scoring 6 runs, 5 off of Torres and another off of James. The Space Cowboys dropped this one 6-0.

Note: Leon has safely hit in all three games this season.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Josh James, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (—)

A+: Asheville Tourists (—)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (—)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (-.— ERA) - 8:45 PM CT

CC: Jimmy Endersby (-.— ERA) - 7:05 CT

AV: TBD - 6:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT