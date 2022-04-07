Astros Opening Game Thread. April 7, 2022, 8:38 CDT. Astros @ Angels

Besides Astros players, Shohei Ohtani is my favorite major leaguer. The only thing that could make this opening day game better is if it were played in Houston, at a normal time of day.

But who cares. Baseball is baaaack. We thought it might not happen just about a month ago. And the Astros are still favored to win the Division.

The lineup is not available at the time of this writing but you will see it at this link come game time.

For more on this game and the series see Ckuno’s excellent analysis HERE.

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Thursday, April 7th @ 8:38 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Angels - KLAA 830

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Angels - Bally Sports West