Astros Crawfish Boil: April 7th, 2022

Astros News
- With lockout drama and all it entailed officially behind us, it’s time to focus on the Astros for another season (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- And let’s take that focus to the Opening Series against the Angels (Astros.com)
- Who’s ready to step up in Houston’s bullpen? (Houston Chronicle)
- The Astros didn’t spend the way that fans wanted them to in the offseason, but there might be a deeper reason than greed (Apollo Houston)
- Pedro Leon smacked his first AAA homer of the season last night, and it was a beauty (Twitter - MLB Pipeline)
- For those who are planning to head back to MMP this year, here’s where to find the good eats at the park (Houston Eater)
Around the League
- Here’s a complete breakdown of all the games taking place across the league on Opening Day (MLB.com)
- Let’s go ahead and rank all the matchups because that’s what we do in sports (MLB.com)
- Jose Ramirez is staying in Cleveland for a good long while after signing an extension with the Guardians (MLB Trade Rumors)
- A little late, but the ZiPS projections for the AL came out yesterday, and not really a whole lot of surprises (FanGraphs)
- The Twins and Padres might be making a swap soon as the teams are talking about Chris Paddack (MLB Trade Rumors)
- There was a certain amount of pain in Queens last night as Tyler Megill was announced as the Opening Day starter for the Mets (Sports Illustrated)
