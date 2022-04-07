 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: April 6th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
MLB: MAR 20 Spring Training - Nationals at Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 20: Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown throws the ball from the mound during an MLB spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 20, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-2) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Hunter Brown got the start for Sugar Land last night and struggled with his command a bit walking 5, but he also struck out 4 over 3.2 innings while allowing 1 run. Alex De Goti put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI double to left. The game would stay tied at 1 for a while thanks to Brett Conine’s 3 scoreless innings in relief. In the top of the 7th, Pedro Leon connected on a 2 run HR to give Sugar Land a 3-1 lead. Seth Martinez pitched the bottom of the 8th and allowed 3 runs as Sacramento made a comeback to take the lead. The Space Cowboys went down in order in the 9th as they dropped the second game of the season.

Note: Leon has 4 RBI in the first 2 games of the season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (—)

A+: Asheville Tourists (—)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (—)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Jonathan Bermudez (-.— ERA) - 8:45 PM CT

CC: N/A

AV: N/A

FV: N/A

