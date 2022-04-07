Astros Prospect Report: April 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-2) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Hunter Brown got the start for Sugar Land last night and struggled with his command a bit walking 5, but he also struck out 4 over 3.2 innings while allowing 1 run. Alex De Goti put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI double to left. The game would stay tied at 1 for a while thanks to Brett Conine’s 3 scoreless innings in relief. In the top of the 7th, Pedro Leon connected on a 2 run HR to give Sugar Land a 3-1 lead. Seth Martinez pitched the bottom of the 8th and allowed 3 runs as Sacramento made a comeback to take the lead. The Space Cowboys went down in order in the 9th as they dropped the second game of the season.
Note: Leon has 4 RBI in the first 2 games of the season.
- Pedro Leon, SS: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Corey Julks, RF: 2-for-4
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Alex De Goti, 3B: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Alex McKenna, CF: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 K
- Adam Morgan, LHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Brett Conine, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (—)
A+: Asheville Tourists (—)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (—)
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Jonathan Bermudez (-.— ERA) - 8:45 PM CT
CC: N/A
AV: N/A
FV: N/A
