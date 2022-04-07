Astros Prospect Report: April 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-2) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Hunter Brown got the start for Sugar Land last night and struggled with his command a bit walking 5, but he also struck out 4 over 3.2 innings while allowing 1 run. Alex De Goti put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI double to left. The game would stay tied at 1 for a while thanks to Brett Conine’s 3 scoreless innings in relief. In the top of the 7th, Pedro Leon connected on a 2 run HR to give Sugar Land a 3-1 lead. Seth Martinez pitched the bottom of the 8th and allowed 3 runs as Sacramento made a comeback to take the lead. The Space Cowboys went down in order in the 9th as they dropped the second game of the season.

Note: Leon has 4 RBI in the first 2 games of the season.

Hunter Brown , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 K Adam Morgan , LHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Brett Conine , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (—)

A+: Asheville Tourists (—)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (—)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Jonathan Bermudez (-.— ERA) - 8:45 PM CT

CC: N/A

AV: N/A

FV: N/A