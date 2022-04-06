Astros Crawfish Boil: April 6th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Big news from yesterday as the Astros announced a two year extension with All Star Closer Ryan Pressly (Astros.com)
- Alex Bregman released a hype video for 2022 and it’s worth two minutes of your time today (Youtube - Alex Bregman)
- Shortstop and Center Field will be the two spots to watch for the Astros as the season unfolds (The Athletic, $$$)
- Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker are ready to seize the spotlight this year (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Will the Astros be able to fend off the upstart Mariners and Angels in 2022? (538 Sports)
- Pedro Leon leads Baseball America’s prospect report after a 3-for-5 night in Sacramento (Baseball America)
- And you can see him smack a 2-RBI double off the wall last night right here (Twitter - MLB Pipeline)
Around the League
- Here are the teams you shouldn’t sleep on this season (MLB.com)
- For some players, this year represents the chance to finally hit these big time milestones (MLB.com)
- MLB will allow pitchers and catcher to use a new electronic conveyance system to help limit vulnerability to sign stealing (ESPN)
- And here’s a closer look at the new system, known as “PitchCom” (Houston Chronicle)
- Let’s check in on Brent Strom and the new challenges he faces out in Arizona (The Athletic, $$$)
- The Rangers have released Jake Marisnick (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Things went decidedly better for former Astro Marwin Gonzalez, who made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Todd Frazier has announced that he will retire from baseball (MLB Trade Rumors)
