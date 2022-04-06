Astros Prospect Report: April 5th

Minor league baseball is finally back! The first day is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-1) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

JJ Matijevic got the scoring started early for the Space Cowboys crushing a 2 run HR to right in the first inning. JP France got the start for the Space Cowboys but struggled with his command walking 4 and allowing 3 runs in the first before being pulled. In the top of the second, Pedro Leon drove 2 runs in with a double off the left field wall. Jon Olczak relieved France and struggled as well as he allowed 3 runs in 2.1 innings.. In the 3rd, Korey Lee contributed to the scoring with a sacrifice fly. Mushinski and Hernandez both tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief to keep it close. Sugar Land went into the 9th down 1 but tied the game up when Leon scored on a wild pitch. In the bottom of the 9th, the River Cats walked it off to win the opener 7-6.

Note: Jones finished the minor league season hitting .331 with a 1.009 OPS.

J.P. France , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (—)

A+: Asheville Tourists (—)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (—)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD

CC: N/A

AV: N/A

FV: N/A