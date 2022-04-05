Astros Crawfish Boil: April 5th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Here’s one last set of notes from Spring Training as we get ready for Opening Day on Thursday (Astros.com)
- Jake Kaplan has some thoughts of his own on where the Astros are headed this season (The Athletic, $$$)
- The Astros may have lost Correa, but they’re still set to compete for a championship in 2022 (Astros.com)
- And a key part of any championship run is going to be Dusty Baker’s long and in depth experience (ESPN)
- Kyle Tucker is ready to take on a more prominent role in the lineup this year (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Chris Sale became a lot of Astros’ fans favorite opposing player after noting that a lot of teams were sign stealing and not just the Astros (Houston Chronicle)
- Josh Reddick had the knives out for Buster Olney after he decided to weigh in on which Astros were not cheating in 2017 (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- It is a time for bold predictions as teams are breaking camp and preparing for Opening Day (MLB.com)
- And to prove that I offer five additional such predictions for 2022 (FanGraphs)
- The Rays’ Austin Meadows is headed to the Tigers after the teams made a quick swap yesterday (MLB.com)
- Meanwhile, the White Sox papered over their Lance Lynn shaped hole by signing Johnny Cueto to a minor league deal (MLB Trade Rumors)
- This year’s Jackie Robinson Day will see a slight twist as all #42’s will be colored Dodger Blue regardless of team (ESPN)
- Here’s a quick primer on Hunter Greene for those hyped about the big name prospect finally arriving (MLB.com)
Loading comments...