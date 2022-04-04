Spring Training Game Thread 14. April 4, 2022, 11:05 CDT. Mets @ Astros

The Astros were cruising to another Spring Training win yesterday over the Nationals thanks to two Jeremy Pena homers and another strong JV performance. But the wheels fell off due to a collective bullpen meltdown, the Astros falling to Washington 9-6.

Phil Maton allowed two runs in 0.1 innings. Rafael Montero, in his only Spring appearance, gave up three runs in 0.1 innings, followed by winter acquisition Hector Neris allowing two more runs in the ninth inning.

The bullpen may be the Astros’ Achilles heel this year, although the Astros seem to have a way of finding talent in unexpected places.

Like Jose Urquidy, who starts today in the final Spring Training game before the regular season starts on Thursday.

The lineup could be what you’ll see against the Angels on Thursday night when Framber Valdez goes up against the Shohei in Anaheim.

Here’s the lineup

This game is on TV on ATT SportsNet SW. Or radio on KBME 790 AM, 94.5 FM HD-2.