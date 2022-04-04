Astros Crawfish Boil: April 4th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Justin Verlander is healthy and ready to roll after his final Spring Training start yesterday (Astros.com)
- And at age 39, JV will become a case study in late-career Tommy John recovery (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Jeremy Peña sent a message that he’s ready to compete at the MLB level after slugging a couple of homers in yesterday’s match (Astros.com)
- Framber Valdez and Jose Urquidy have both added a cutter to their arsenal for the 2022 season (Apollo Houston)
- The DH game is strong in the city of Houston (FanGraphs)
- Carlos Beltran gave a ridiculously self-serving interview where he lamented that no one stopped the sign stealing system that he helped create in Houston (The Athletic, $$$)
Around the League
- The Dodgers and White Sox made a splash yesterday as they swapped AJ Pollock and Craig Kimbrel (ESPN)
- Though the ChiSox also got some bad news, learning that Lance Lynn will be out for a while with a tear in his knee (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The breaking down of the A’s continued yesterday as Sean Manaea was traded away to the Padres (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Mets keep on getting bad injury news as it looks like Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom may both be on the IL to start the season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Who will be at the top of the leaderboards when the dust settles from the 2022 season? (MLB.com)
- MLB umpires will use on-field mics to explain review calls this season, which should be interesting to see (Bleacher Report)
