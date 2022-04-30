Game 21 Thread. April 30, 2022, 2:07 CT. Astros @ Blue Jays

It was an exciting slugfest last night and the Astros needed almost all of the 11 runs they scored against the powerful Blue Jays lineup. The Stros had 3 homers, including a 3-run job by Jeremy Pena, his fourth of the season and 10th RBI.

Although the Astros have been white cold at the bat this season, they are inching up in the OPS ratings, currently 18th in the league.

This is mostly due to the youth movement, Pena, and especially the red-hot Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez. Let’s hope they lead the way to the renaissance of Astros hitting dominance.

It’s Luis Garcia against Jose Berrios.

See ya on the thread