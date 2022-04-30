 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: April 29th

See how the prospects performed last night!

By Jimmy Price
Houston Astros Photo Day
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Peter Solomon #71 of the Houston Astros poses for photo during Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 16, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-12) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Solomon got the start for the Space Cowboys last night and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 3. The offense got on the board in the 5th on a De Goti solo HR. In the 6th, they picked up another run on a Lee RBI double. Altuve went 2-for-4 in the rehab start but that was it for the offense as Sugar Land fell 3-2.

Note: Rosscup has yet to allow a run this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (7-1) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Deason started for the Hooks and went 4.1 innings allowing 3 runs, 2 earned. The offense struggled though picking up just two hits as they were shutout in the 3-0 loss.

Note: Henderson has a 1.46 ERA this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-16) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Tokar started for the Tourists and went 5 innings allowing 1 run. The offense got on the board scoring 2 runs in the 4th on a Daniels sac fly and Gonzalez RBI double. In the 5th, they scored 2 more on a wild pitch and RBI groundout. Gaither relieved Tokar and allowed 4 runs in relief. West allowed a run in the 9th as the Dash went up 6-4. Rodriguez connected on a solo HR in the 9th but they fell 6-5.

Note: Rodriguez is hitting .321 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-12) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Salgado started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 5 innings allowing just 1 run. Hamilton provided all the offense for the Woodpeckers driving in a run with a sac fly in the 5th and then giving Fayetteville the lead with a solo HR in the 7th. Cobos closed the game out striking out 9 over 4 perfect innings picking up the win.

Note: Cobos has 13 K in 8.2 innings this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: J.P. France (2.84 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Juan Pablo Lopez (33.75 ERA) - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 4:05 CT

