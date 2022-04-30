Astros Prospect Report: April 29th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-12) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Solomon got the start for the Space Cowboys last night and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 3. The offense got on the board in the 5th on a De Goti solo HR. In the 6th, they picked up another run on a Lee RBI double. Altuve went 2-for-4 in the rehab start but that was it for the offense as Sugar Land fell 3-2.
Note: Rosscup has yet to allow a run this season.
- Jose Altuve, 2B: 2-for-4
- Franklin Barreto, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Alex De Goti, SS: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Peter Solomon, RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Zac Rosscup, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (7-1) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)
Deason started for the Hooks and went 4.1 innings allowing 3 runs, 2 earned. The offense struggled though picking up just two hits as they were shutout in the 3-0 loss.
Note: Henderson has a 1.46 ERA this season.
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Bryan Arias, 1B: 1-for-1, 3 BB
- Cody Deason, RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Ruben Garcia, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (3-16) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Tokar started for the Tourists and went 5 innings allowing 1 run. The offense got on the board scoring 2 runs in the 4th on a Daniels sac fly and Gonzalez RBI double. In the 5th, they scored 2 more on a wild pitch and RBI groundout. Gaither relieved Tokar and allowed 4 runs in relief. West allowed a run in the 9th as the Dash went up 6-4. Rodriguez connected on a solo HR in the 9th but they fell 6-5.
Note: Rodriguez is hitting .321 this season.
- Colin Barber, CF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Will Wagner, 1B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Zach Daniels, RF: 0-for-3, RBI
- Cristian Gonzalez, DH: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Nerio Rodriguez, C: 2-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB
- J.C. Correa, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 2-for-4, R, 2B
- Deury Carrasco, SS: 1-for-2, 2 BB, SB
- Heitor Tokar, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-12) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Salgado started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 5 innings allowing just 1 run. Hamilton provided all the offense for the Woodpeckers driving in a run with a sac fly in the 5th and then giving Fayetteville the lead with a solo HR in the 7th. Cobos closed the game out striking out 9 over 4 perfect innings picking up the win.
Note: Cobos has 13 K in 8.2 innings this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 2-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Cody Orr, 3B: 1-for-3, R, SB
- Jaxon Hallmark, 2B: 1-for-2, 2B, BB
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (WIN)
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: J.P. France (2.84 ERA) - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: Juan Pablo Lopez (33.75 ERA) - 5:05 CT
FV: TBD - 4:05 CT
Loading comments...