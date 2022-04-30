Astros Prospect Report: April 29th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-12) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Solomon got the start for the Space Cowboys last night and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 3. The offense got on the board in the 5th on a De Goti solo HR. In the 6th, they picked up another run on a Lee RBI double. Altuve went 2-for-4 in the rehab start but that was it for the offense as Sugar Land fell 3-2.

Note: Rosscup has yet to allow a run this season.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Zac Rosscup, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (7-1) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Deason started for the Hooks and went 4.1 innings allowing 3 runs, 2 earned. The offense struggled though picking up just two hits as they were shutout in the 3-0 loss.

Note: Henderson has a 1.46 ERA this season.

Justin Dirden , CF: 1-for-3, 2B, BB

1-for-3, 2B, BB Bryan Arias, 1B: 1-for-1, 3 BB

Cody Deason , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Ruben Garcia, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-16) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Tokar started for the Tourists and went 5 innings allowing 1 run. The offense got on the board scoring 2 runs in the 4th on a Daniels sac fly and Gonzalez RBI double. In the 5th, they scored 2 more on a wild pitch and RBI groundout. Gaither relieved Tokar and allowed 4 runs in relief. West allowed a run in the 9th as the Dash went up 6-4. Rodriguez connected on a solo HR in the 9th but they fell 6-5.

Note: Rodriguez is hitting .321 this season.

Heitor Tokar , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-12) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Salgado started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 5 innings allowing just 1 run. Hamilton provided all the offense for the Woodpeckers driving in a run with a sac fly in the 5th and then giving Fayetteville the lead with a solo HR in the 7th. Cobos closed the game out striking out 9 over 4 perfect innings picking up the win.

Note: Cobos has 13 K in 8.2 innings this season.

Bryant Salgado , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Franny Cobos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (WIN)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: J.P. France (2.84 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Juan Pablo Lopez (33.75 ERA) - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 4:05 CT