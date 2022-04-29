Astros Bring The Fireworks Early, Beat Toronto 11-7

Friday Night Fireworks happened north of the border tonight in Toronto. The Astros bats were on fire tonight from the word go and the Astros pitching staff didn’t have to worry about too much tonight.

Alex Bregman got the hitting parade going with a home run in the first inning to set the tone for the night.

Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel and others contributed to the offensive onslaught on Toronto, chasing away Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi in the 3rd inning with a 4-1 lead.

But the Blue Jays would not go down with out a fight apparently and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr, launched a Jose Urquirdy pitch in to the seats to tie game at 4 in the bottom of the third.

The Astros struck back with the bats again with a sac fly by Chas McCormick in the 4th and a Jeremy Penā three run home run bomb in the sixth. Then Yordan Alvarez answered with a solo home run of his own to make it 10-4 Astros.

The Blue Jays tried to make a comeback in the later innings, but the Astros shut the door in the ninth with Hector Neris on the mound.

The Astros play the Blue Jays tomorrow at 2:07 CT with Luis Garcia on the mound for the Astros and José Berríos for the Blue Jays. You can the action on ATT SportsNet.

