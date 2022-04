Jose Urquidy (5.52 ERA) takes the mound for the Astros against Yusei Kikuchi. (3.75 ERA)

For more on this game and the upcoming series check out ckuno’s excellent analysis HERE.

Here are the lineups.

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Friday, April 29th @ 7:07 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Blue Jays - SN590

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Blue Jays - SNET