Astros Crawfish Boil: April 29th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Verlander shoved yesterday afternoon as the Astros took the final game and the series in Arlington (Astros.com)
- You can watch the highlights here (MLB Video)
- And here’s Dusty Baker after the game talking about the team win (Twitter - Dusty Baker)
- Speaking of Dusty, the venerated manager is closing in on the 2,000 win club (Astros.com)
- Jake Kaplan opened up his mailbag to take a look at the state of the Astros’ center field position and where Odorizzi fits into the rotation these days (The Athletic, $$$)
- Altuve is on his way to Oklahoma City this weekend to get some reps in before returning to the lineup from the IL (Astros.com)
Around the League
- There was a kerfuffle in St. Louis after a Mets reliever came high and tight on Arenado following yet another HBP (MLB.com)
- Which resulted in a suspension for Arenado and Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera for their role in the brawl (MLB Trade Rumors)
- And has resulted in a discussion on what exactly MLB can do try and curb on-field incidents (MLB.com)
- The Yankees are on fire following a homestand that featured two sweeps (MLB.com)
- Is it finally time to buy stock in Byron Buxton? (538 Sports)
- Relievers are becoming increasingly important to the sport, so why aren’t they getting paid like it? (Bleacher Report)
- The reported decline of Mike Trout has been greatly exaggerated (FanGraphs)
- Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is already in rare form at the start of the season (FanGraphs)
- Over 1,000 minor leaguers have signed a petition asking MLB to pay them for Spring Training (ESPN)
Loading comments...