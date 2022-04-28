Astros Prospect Report: April 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (9-11) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)
Brown got the start and struck out 7 over 4.1 innings. He was solid overall but had one hit that drove in 3 on a Pillar 3 run HR in the 3rd. The Space Cowboys first run came on a Barreto solo HR in the 3rd. In the 6th, Hensley connected on a solo HR, his second of the season. Ivey pitched the final 3 innings striking out 4 while giving up 3 runs. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 6-2.
Note: Hensley is hitting .300 with a .442 OBP this season.
- David Hensley, 1B: 3-for-4, R, 2B, HR, RBI
- Lewis Brinson, RF: 1-for-3, BB, SB
- Alex De Goti, SS: 1-for-4, 2B
- Franklin Barreto, 2B: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Tyler Ivey, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (7-10) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)
Macuare started for the Hooks and pitched really well striking out 5 over 5.1 innings while allowing just a solo HR. Casey and Garcia gave up 2 runs each in relief as the Drillers opened up their lead. The Hooks picked up 1 run in the 9th on a Dirden RBI single but that would be it from the offense as they dropped this on 5-1.
Note: Valdez has a 1.147 OPS this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, CF: 0-for-3, BB, 2 SB
- Enmanuel Valdez, 2B: 0-for-1, R, 3 BB
- Bryan Arias, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Justin Dirden, RF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Angel Macuare, RHP: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Chandler Casey, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Ruben Garcia, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Michael Horrell, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (3-14) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Arrighetti got the start for the Tourists and was really good tossing 6 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. Brewer put the Tourists on the board with a 2 run HR, his 4th HR of the season. In the 7th, the Tourists got 2 more runs on a Correa RBI single and Carrasco RBI triple. The Dash picked up 3 runs in the 8th but West was able to shut the door and pick up the save.
Note: Arrighetti has 20 K in 16.2 innings this season.
- Jordan Brewer, DH: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Will Wagner, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Nerio Rodriguez, C: 1-for-3, R
- J.C. Correa, 3B: 2-for-3, RBI
- Deury Carrasco, SS: 2-for-3, R, 3B, RBI
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Derek West, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-11) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Jaquez got the start and had his first rough outing of the season allowing 3 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 7th on a Corona 2 run single. Calderon pitched the last 4 innings allowing 1 run while striking out 5. Unfortunately, the offense didn’t get any more runs across and fell 4-2.
Note: Mascai has a .908 OPS this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-5, SB
- Cody Orr, 3B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Victor Mascai, 1B: 3-for-3, R, 2B, BB
- Kenedy Corona, DH: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, SB
- Ernesto Jaquez, RHP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Brandon Bielak (3.38 ERA) - 7:05 CT
CC: Julio Robaina (18.00 ERA) - 7:05 CT
AV: Diosmerky Taveras (3.86 ERA) - 5:35 CT
FV: TBD - 3:30 CT, Game 2 - TBD
Be sure to follow on Twitter, @AstrosFuture, on Instagram, @AstrosFuture and like my Facebook page, facebook.com/AstrosFuture.
Loading comments...