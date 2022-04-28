 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: April 27th

See how the prospects performed last night!

By Jimmy Price
MLB: MAR 25 Spring Training - Mets at Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 25: Houston Astros infielder David Hensley throws the ball before an MLB spring training game between the New York Mets and the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 25, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (9-11) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown got the start and struck out 7 over 4.1 innings. He was solid overall but had one hit that drove in 3 on a Pillar 3 run HR in the 3rd. The Space Cowboys first run came on a Barreto solo HR in the 3rd. In the 6th, Hensley connected on a solo HR, his second of the season. Ivey pitched the final 3 innings striking out 4 while giving up 3 runs. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 6-2.

Note: Hensley is hitting .300 with a .442 OBP this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (7-10) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare started for the Hooks and pitched really well striking out 5 over 5.1 innings while allowing just a solo HR. Casey and Garcia gave up 2 runs each in relief as the Drillers opened up their lead. The Hooks picked up 1 run in the 9th on a Dirden RBI single but that would be it from the offense as they dropped this on 5-1.

Note: Valdez has a 1.147 OPS this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-14) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti got the start for the Tourists and was really good tossing 6 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. Brewer put the Tourists on the board with a 2 run HR, his 4th HR of the season. In the 7th, the Tourists got 2 more runs on a Correa RBI single and Carrasco RBI triple. The Dash picked up 3 runs in the 8th but West was able to shut the door and pick up the save.

Note: Arrighetti has 20 K in 16.2 innings this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-11) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Jaquez got the start and had his first rough outing of the season allowing 3 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 7th on a Corona 2 run single. Calderon pitched the last 4 innings allowing 1 run while striking out 5. Unfortunately, the offense didn’t get any more runs across and fell 4-2.

Note: Mascai has a .908 OPS this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Brandon Bielak (3.38 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina (18.00 ERA) - 7:05 CT

AV: Diosmerky Taveras (3.86 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 3:30 CT, Game 2 - TBD

