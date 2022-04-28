Astros Prospect Report: April 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (9-11) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown got the start and struck out 7 over 4.1 innings. He was solid overall but had one hit that drove in 3 on a Pillar 3 run HR in the 3rd. The Space Cowboys first run came on a Barreto solo HR in the 3rd. In the 6th, Hensley connected on a solo HR, his second of the season. Ivey pitched the final 3 innings striking out 4 while giving up 3 runs. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 6-2.

Note: Hensley is hitting .300 with a .442 OBP this season.

Hunter Brown , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Tyler Ivey, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (7-10) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare started for the Hooks and pitched really well striking out 5 over 5.1 innings while allowing just a solo HR. Casey and Garcia gave up 2 runs each in relief as the Drillers opened up their lead. The Hooks picked up 1 run in the 9th on a Dirden RBI single but that would be it from the offense as they dropped this on 5-1.

Note: Valdez has a 1.147 OPS this season.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Ruben Garcia , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Michael Horrell, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-14) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti got the start for the Tourists and was really good tossing 6 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. Brewer put the Tourists on the board with a 2 run HR, his 4th HR of the season. In the 7th, the Tourists got 2 more runs on a Correa RBI single and Carrasco RBI triple. The Dash picked up 3 runs in the 8th but West was able to shut the door and pick up the save.

Note: Arrighetti has 20 K in 16.2 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (WIN) Cesar Gomez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Derek West, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-11) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Jaquez got the start and had his first rough outing of the season allowing 3 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 7th on a Corona 2 run single. Calderon pitched the last 4 innings allowing 1 run while striking out 5. Unfortunately, the offense didn’t get any more runs across and fell 4-2.

Note: Mascai has a .908 OPS this season.

Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Carlos Calderon, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Brandon Bielak (3.38 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina (18.00 ERA) - 7:05 CT

AV: Diosmerky Taveras (3.86 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 3:30 CT, Game 2 - TBD

