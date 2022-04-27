King Tucker plays hero! Lifts Astros 4-3 against Rangers

Kyle Tucker’s reminding the Rangers why he’s called King Tucker. On Wednesday’s night, the 25-year-old outfielder provided the Astros with the winning run on a 4-3 victory against Texas for their second win in a row. A three-run double in the fifth inning was enough for the ‘Stros to even their record 9-9.

Even though Chas McCormick led things off with an opposite-field home run off the first pitch of the game, the Astros were scoreless until the top of the fifth episode. Tucker couldn’t pick a better moment to get his first double of the season as he unloaded the bases with a line drive to drive in McCormick, Michael Brantley, and Yordan Álvarez.

Got the start & made it count. pic.twitter.com/d9lQwADy8B — Houston Astros (@astros) April 28, 2022

Tucker is 5-for-12 in this series, along with one double, one four-bagger, and seven RBIs. He was also a key factor on Tuesday’s win 5-1.

When it comes to pitching, Cristian Javier limited opposing hitters through five innings and took the win in his well-awaited first start of the year. Javier surrendered four hits (including a solo shot from Mitch Garver) and two earned runs, with two walks and four strikeouts. It was Javier’s first start since May 23.

The bullpen did also a great job when it counted. Bryan Abreu, Phil Maton, and Héctor Neris each registered holds while Ryne Stanek –with Ryan Pressly on the injured list—got credited with his first save of the year.

Although Stanek did allow a run, got the final out of the game by throwing seven four-seamers between 98 and 100 MPH to Kole Calhoun until he was struck out to get the W and leave the tying run stranded at third base.

Brought the heat. Got the save.



Eight 100+ mph pitches for @rstanek_55. pic.twitter.com/pcUe2TNQEo — Houston Astros (@astros) April 28, 2022

On Thursday, both teams will play the final game of this series. Justin Verlander (1-1, 1.89 ERA), who’s been brilliant so far, will face southpaw Martín Pérez (0-2, 3.86 ERA) to try to win the four-game series and leave the Astros with a winning record.

VIDEOS AND BOX SCORE HERE.